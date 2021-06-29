Controversy Abound: Top Vocalists

We need your help. The Programming department at KBEC opened up a huge debate when we started talking about the top 10 male and female vocalists of all time. We argued genre (Is rock harder to sing than country? Does pop have any relevance without catchy lyrics? Who even knows what they are singing when it comes to opera and Latin?) So we laid down the gauntlet among us and said “Come up with your list and defend your picks”.

Understand some of us had a criteria of trying to pull from all different musical genre. Others simply picked the artist they thought had the widest vocal range. Still others said, “Hey this is the 10 that touch me the most when I hear them belt out a song”.

This is where you come in. We need you to vote for 10 males and 10 females from our lists. If we left somebody off you can write them in. Be prepared though to justify your pick.

At the end, much like an election, most votes win. Let the debates begin! Below you will find our composite list and you are encouraged to look at the individual pages to see the rationale used by each person.