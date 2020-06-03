Starting June 8th and running through July 30th listeners can call in at 11:20 am and 4:20 pm and play the “Classic Texas Music Scramble” game. The listener will have to guess the 4 songs and name the artist to win $13.90, if we have no winner we add another $13.90 to the pot and the winner could claim $27.80. We keep adding $13.90 until we have a winner or the round prize is capped at $69.50. Each round winner is then eligible for the Grand Prize of $1390 to be drawn on July 31st at 4:20 pm.
Classic Texas Music Scramble rules
- Must be 18 or older to play.
- You can win one cash prize during the 8 week period and are automatically then registered for the Grand Prize drawing on July 31st at 4:20 pm.
- You must guess the artist or artist’s name, song title and correct order of the playlist to be declared a winner for that round.
- You will have 5 minutes to call and win the Grand Prize, if you do not call in another name will be drawn and they will have 5 minutes to win.
- NO KBEC employee or family member, or Baggies 47 LLC employees are eligible.
(972) 923-1390
