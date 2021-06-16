The KBEC Fun and Games Department has brought back the “Classic Texas music Scramble” after its debut last year during COVID. The game will air three times a day roughly during the Classic Coffee cup 6-8am or the Flea market 8:25-9:55, again during mid-morning 10-noon and finally during the afternoon drive time 4-7pm. We will play 4 snippets of songs and you must guess the artist and title of the song. We will give away $13.90 gift certificate for each guess (maximum 4 gift certificates per round). Win a round and you are eligible for the grand prize drawing of $1390 on July 30th. You’ll have 5 minutes to call in and claim your prize.

Taco Casa – $13.90 Gift Certificate

Bluebonnet BBQ $13.90 gift certificate

Access Self Storage $13.90 Walmart Gift Card

Red Barn Flea market $13.90 Gift Card to Booth ZERO in their building

Jerry’s J & W Carper- $13.90 gift card to Brookshire’s Grocery

Compton’s Carpet Cleaning and Restoration- Carpet Cleaning Kit valued at $13.90

Foodland Markets $13.90 Gift card