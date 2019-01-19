 Big Game Bash - KBEC 1390
Live Radio Stream
Home / Contests / Big Game Bash

Big Game Bash

biggamebash

Enter the Big Game Bash at the studio (711 Ferris Avenue). Big Game Bash drawing is Friday, February 1st. We will draw the winner at 9:45am!

Prize List

  • A 5×7 area rug from Cooper Family flooring
  • A portable Poker table from Waxahachie Pawn
  • A Big Bean Bag chair from Furniture Planet
  • A Big Recliner from Owen’s Furniture
  • A Mini Fridge from Lowe’s
  • $100 cash courtesy of Tobacco Heights
  • A 40″ Sanyo HD flat screen TV from Walmart 
  • A Vintage Beer sign from Action Pawn 
  • A Western Scene area rug from Glenn ‘ s Warehouse Carpets 

Register at our KBEC foyer at 711 Ferris Avenue in Waxahachie 7am-7pm Mon-Fri or email info@kbec.com
We’ll need your name and phone number and be sure to type “Big Game Bash ” in the subject line!

Rules

  • Must be 18
  • Register by sending us your name phone number and e-mail to info@kbec.com
  • Or register in person at 711 Ferris Avenue during business hours 7am-7pm.
  • One name per entry!
  • Subject line Must Read BIG GAME BASH ENTRY
  • All entries must be received by 9:00 am February 1st.
  • Drawing at 9:45 am!
  • NO KBEC employees, spouses or family members are eligible.
Designed by Baggies47.com
© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved