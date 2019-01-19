Enter the Big Game Bash at the studio (711 Ferris Avenue). Big Game Bash drawing is Friday, February 1st. We will draw the winner at 9:45am!
Prize List
- A 5×7 area rug from Cooper Family flooring
- A portable Poker table from Waxahachie Pawn
- A Big Bean Bag chair from Furniture Planet
- A Big Recliner from Owen’s Furniture
- A Mini Fridge from Lowe’s
- $100 cash courtesy of Tobacco Heights
- A 40″ Sanyo HD flat screen TV from Walmart
- A Vintage Beer sign from Action Pawn
- A Western Scene area rug from Glenn ‘ s Warehouse Carpets
Register at our KBEC foyer at 711 Ferris Avenue in Waxahachie 7am-7pm Mon-Fri or email info@kbec.com
We’ll need your name and phone number and be sure to type “Big Game Bash ” in the subject line!
Rules
- Must be 18
- Register by sending us your name phone number and e-mail to info@kbec.com
- Or register in person at 711 Ferris Avenue during business hours 7am-7pm.
- One name per entry!
- Subject line Must Read BIG GAME BASH ENTRY
- All entries must be received by 9:00 am February 1st.
- Drawing at 9:45 am!
- NO KBEC employees, spouses or family members are eligible.