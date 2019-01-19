Enter the Big Game Bash at the studio (711 Ferris Avenue). Big Game Bash drawing is Friday, February 1st. We will draw the winner at 9:45am!

Prize List

A 5×7 area rug from Cooper Family flooring

A portable Poker table from Waxahachie Pawn

A Big Bean Bag chair from Furniture Planet

A Big Recliner from Owen’s Furniture

A Mini Fridge from Lowe’s

$100 cash courtesy of Tobacco Heights

A 40″ Sanyo HD flat screen TV from Walmart

A Vintage Beer sign from Action Pawn

A Western Scene area rug from Glenn ‘ s Warehouse Carpets



Register at our KBEC foyer at 711 Ferris Avenue in Waxahachie 7am-7pm Mon-Fri or email info@kbec.com

We’ll need your name and phone number and be sure to type “Big Game Bash ” in the subject line!

Rules