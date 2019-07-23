GCC: July 24th, 2019

Hump day celebrations should start with a beach, guitar, boat, throw in lots of sunshine and of course great music. We bring then all together during the Gulf Coast Cowboy show at 7pm CDT. Check out the magical playlist below and join the fun. Drop your own request at jphillips@kbec.com. We’ve got Sam Shupak in the studio to introduce his new single “Smooth Sailing”!

Sam Shupak Bio

A native of Lufkin, TX, country artist Sam Shupak is set to build on the success of his debut radio release “Something Blue” eclipsing top forty on the US Music Row charts in 2018. Known for his easy-going, laid back personality, Sam continues to grow a loyal fan base performing 150+ dates annually in Texas and many other states. Sam’s music is powered by solid country vocals and well-crafted lyrics. When not performing, songwriting, or recording Sam can be found working on his family’s cattle ranch and hunting and fishing.

While attending Stephen F. Austin University in Nacogdoches, TX, Sam became a regular opener for many of the acts who toured the college town. One of these acts was Granger Smith, who upon hearing Sam perform, added him to his Yee Yee nation tour across the western US. While touring, writing, and recording, Sam also earned his bachelor’s in marketing.

Sam’s second radio single, “Smooth Sailing” and a four-song EP will release in early May 2019. “Smooth Sailing” was written by Sam, Danny Stevens, Josh Withenshaw, and Davis Branch. It’s a feel-good summer song that puts you on an island with your favorite drink. “Wild as a Texas Weed” was written by Justin Chance and paints a vivid picture of a girl with heart & spirit. “Something Blue” and “Scars” were co-written by Sam. “Something Blue describes the heartbreak of watching the one you love to move on to someone new. “Written in the Scars”, has a swampy vibe, and is about how your life experiences make you who you are.

My band and I are playing shows and working to grow our fan base. We’ve got big dreams & a long journey… I hope to see you along the way.

Track Listing

State of Mind – Dave Rudolf Beach Please – Kevin Fowler Surfers Paradise – Adrian Baker Smooth Sailing-Draft – Sam Shupak Guitars and Tiki Bars – Kenny Chesney Island Bound Party Flight – Mack meadows Livin’ The Life (Jimmy Buffett Only Wrote About ) – Brent Burns Hello Mr. Sunshine – Jimi Pappas Saltwater Cowboy – Thom Shephard One for the Boat – Bob Durand Beach Separation Anxiety -Alan Reed Beach It On Buffett – Alternate Route

Video Previews