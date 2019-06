Hey, guys and gals! It’s Featured Artist Friday! As usual, I’ve got 3 songs up for inclusion in our rotation. This week we’re celebrating the Stars and Stripes on Flag Day!

Track Listing

1.) Thank you Old Flag – Rick Gerard

2.) There’s a Star Spangled Banner – Riders in the Sky

3.) This Ain’t Know Rag, it’s a Flag – Charlie Daniels Band

Video Previews