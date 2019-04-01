 GCC: April 3rd, 2019 - KBEC 1390
GCC: April 3rd, 2019

Photo courtesy of Jorge Andrade/Flickr

You made it to Wednesday night, the weekend is in sight. Let’s celebrate. We put together a simple playlist of songs geared to the spirit of the moment. You may want to dance. You may want to sit and observe. You may want to forget. You may simply be happy and content listening to this playlist. The point is your attitude and mood can and will be changed by each of these songs. Thanks for joining “another night to forget”. Join us on Wednesday, April 3rd at 7pm!

Track Listing

  1. Dancing on the Beach – Gene Mitchell
  2. I’ve Got a Margarita with My Name on It – Jonas Lorence
  3. Dancing in the Sunshine – Bert and Sassy
  4. Some Beach – Blake Shelton
  5. Beach Separation Anxiety – Alan Reed
  6. She Blew Me Away – Sean Gasaway
  7. Knee Deep (feat. Jimmy Buffet) – Zac Brown Band
  8. Margarita M.A.F.I.A. – Troy Allan
  9. Always Saturday Night – Thom Shepherd
  10. Here on Galveston Bay – Jerry Diaz and Hanna’s Reef
  11. Last Call – Rudy Cox
  12. Sandy Beaches (Live) – Delbert McClinton
  13. Salty Situation – Brooke Graham

Video Previews

