Registration for the 12 Days of Christmas contest starts on November 21st!

KBEC would like to encourage you to register for the “12 Days Of Christmas” contest! Visit each of our participating retailers BEFORE the day of their drawing and register to win a $100 gift certificate to that store! Every entry will be entered into our grand prize drawing on December 20th at 9:45am during the Flea Market! The grand prize this year is a $1100 prize package that contains 11 $100 gift certificates for each one of our participating retailers. Once you’ve entered into the contest, stay tuned for the grand prize drawing of $1100 worth of gift certificates to be drawn on December 20th at 9:45am. You must be listening to win. You’ll have 5 minutes to call. If we have no winner, we draw another name and keep going. Get by each of these retailers and get registered!

Links below can provide directions to each of the retailers. Please note the date of their drawings are also in BOLD

Access Self Storage

561 E Ovilla Rd

972-515-8600

Red Oak

December 5th drawing for $100 Wal-Mart giftcard!

Ennis Door & Trim

2607 N Kaufman

972-875-7800

Ennis

December 6th drawing for $100 HEB giftcard!

Compton’s Carpet Cleaning & Restoration

1316 W Main Street

Waxahachie

972-938-2708

December 9th drawing for $100 giftcard!



Big Al’s Down the Hatch

206 S Rogers

214-980-1120

Waxahachie

December 10th drawing for $100 giftcard!

B&C Parts and Supply

Your Local Auto Plus Store

201 S Kaufman St

972-875-8255

Ennis

December 11th drawing for $100 giftcard!



Jerry’s J&W Carpets

305 E Main St

972-299-5484

Midlothian

December 12th drawing!

Red Barn Flea Market

305 W Madison

214-546-8021

Waxahachie

December 13th drawing for $100 giftcard!

The Jewelry Box

104 W Belt Line Rd

Cedar Hill

972-291-0223

December 16th drawing fr $100 giftcard!

Foodland Market

610 Ferris Ave

Waxahachie

972-937-1481

December 17th drawing for $100 giftcard!

TaMolly’s Mexican Kitchen

1735 N Hwy 77

972-937-7772

Waxahachie

December 18th drawing for $100 giftcard!

Steak ‘n Shake

2200 W Lake Bardwell Dr

469-478-3101

Ennis

December 19th drawing for $100 giftcard!