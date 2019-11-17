Registration for the 12 Days of Christmas contest starts on November 21st!
KBEC would like to encourage you to register for the “12 Days Of Christmas” contest! Visit each of our participating retailers BEFORE the day of their drawing and register to win a $100 gift certificate to that store! Every entry will be entered into our grand prize drawing on December 20th at 9:45am during the Flea Market! The grand prize this year is a $1100 prize package that contains 11 $100 gift certificates for each one of our participating retailers. Once you’ve entered into the contest, stay tuned for the grand prize drawing of $1100 worth of gift certificates to be drawn on December 20th at 9:45am. You must be listening to win. You’ll have 5 minutes to call. If we have no winner, we draw another name and keep going. Get by each of these retailers and get registered!
Links below can provide directions to each of the retailers. Please note the date of their drawings are also in BOLD
Access Self Storage
561 E Ovilla Rd
972-515-8600
Red Oak
December 5th drawing for $100 Wal-Mart giftcard!
Ennis Door & Trim
2607 N Kaufman
972-875-7800
Ennis
December 6th drawing for $100 HEB giftcard!
Compton’s Carpet Cleaning & Restoration
1316 W Main Street
Waxahachie
972-938-2708
December 9th drawing for $100 giftcard!
Big Al’s Down the Hatch
206 S Rogers
214-980-1120
Waxahachie
December 10th drawing for $100 giftcard!
B&C Parts and Supply
Your Local Auto Plus Store
201 S Kaufman St
972-875-8255
Ennis
December 11th drawing for $100 giftcard!
Jerry’s J&W Carpets
305 E Main St
972-299-5484
Midlothian
December 12th drawing!
Red Barn Flea Market
305 W Madison
214-546-8021
Waxahachie
December 13th drawing for $100 giftcard!
The Jewelry Box
104 W Belt Line Rd
Cedar Hill
972-291-0223
December 16th drawing fr $100 giftcard!
Foodland Market
610 Ferris Ave
Waxahachie
972-937-1481
December 17th drawing for $100 giftcard!
TaMolly’s Mexican Kitchen
1735 N Hwy 77
972-937-7772
Waxahachie
December 18th drawing for $100 giftcard!
Steak ‘n Shake
2200 W Lake Bardwell Dr
469-478-3101
Ennis
December 19th drawing for $100 giftcard!