KBEC and the WDMA would like to salute these fine businesses for staying

open on Sundays and extra hours. These merchants are committed to making the

downtown shopping Experience in Waxahachie memorable, fun and convenient.

Please support them with your shopping dollars.

Vintage Touch and More

104 S Rogers St. Waxahachie, Texas

The Velvet Angel Boutique

Junk For Joy

101 S College St, Waxahachie

Art on the Square

113 West Franklin

Gingerbread Antiques

310 S College St, Waxahachie