Who Are Your Top 25 Texas Artists? - KBEC 1390

KBEC in conjunction with the Painted Lady ( Beautyinpoverty.org ) are trying to determine the top 25 artists to be painted on mural at the KBEC offices at 711 Ferris Avenue. We want your vote. The plan is to eventually add as many as 50-75 artists as sponsorships and funds are raised. Thanks for the help and please VOTE for your top 25!

(You can only vote for your top 25! If you would like to add in a choice, please click “Add Your Answer” towards the bottom of the list.)