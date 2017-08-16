Top 40 Texas Songs - KBEC 1390

Have you ever thought about how many songs actually have Texas city in the title? We’ve gathered the Top Forty for our listeners. We want to hear what you think, especially if you think we got something wrong!

And here it is, our Top 100:

Texas Towns & Places: Top 15

1 “El Paso,” Marty Robbins

2 “San Antonio Rose,” Bob Wills & His Texas Playboys

3 “(Is Anybody Going to) San Antone,” Doug Sahm

4 “Dallas,” Joe Ely

5 “La Grange,” ZZ Top

6 “Luckenbach, Texas (Back to the Basics of Love),” Waylon Jennings with Willie Nelson

7 “Galveston,” Glen Campbell

8 “Amarillo by Morning,” George Strait

9 “China Grove,” the Doobie Brothers

10 “I’m an Old Cowhand (From the Rio Grande),” Dan Hicks & His Hot Licks

11 “The Streets of Laredo,” Marty Robbins

12 “I’m a Ding Dong Daddy (From Dumas),” Bob Wills & His Texas Playboys

13 “Texarkana,” R.E.M.

14 “Asshole From El Paso,” Kinky Friedman & the Texas Jewboys

15 “Rio,” Duran Duran

Texas in the Title: Top 25

1 “Deep in the Heart of Texas,” Gene Autry

2 “All My Ex’s Live in Texas,” George Strait

3 “Texas Flood,” Stevie Ray Vaughan & Double Trouble

4 “Waltz Across Texas,” Ernest Tubb

5 “That’s Right (You’re Not From Texas),” Lyle Lovett

6 “T for Texas (Blue Yodel No. 1),” Jimmie Rodgers

7 “Miles and Miles of Texas,” Asleep at the Wheel

8 “Rolling Stone From Texas,” Don Walser

9 “Yellow Rose of Texas,” Gene Autry

10 “Texas Tornado,” Sir Douglas Quintet

11 “West Texas Waltz,” Butch Hancock

12 “Luckenbach, Texas (Back to the Basics of Love),” Waylon Jennings with Willie Nelson

13 “Texas Me,” Sir Douglas Quintet

14 “The Eyes of Texas,” Milton Brown

15 “Memories of East Texas,” Michelle Shocked

16 “Screw You, We’re From Texas,” Ray Wylie Hubbard

17 “The WASP (Texas Radio and the Big Beat),” the Doors

18 “Texas in My Rear View Mirror,” Mac Davis

19 “Good Texan,” the Vaughan Brothers