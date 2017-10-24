Texas Music Facts and Some Tales - KBEC 1390

Willie Nelson won his first Grammy in 1975 for best Male vocal performance on “Blue Eyes crying in the Rain”.

Willie Nelson has won 9 Grammys from 1975 to 2007.

George Strait only has one Grammy for Best Country album, “ Troubadour” in 2008 (can you believe that!!!)

Who ever knew? Beyoncé has 13 Grammys and Kris Kristofferson only has 5.

Did you know Jerry Jeff Walker was actually born in New York?

Roy Orbison’s “Oh Pretty Woman” released in 1964 has sold over 7 million copies.

Gene Autry born in Tioga, Texas can lay claim to the most popular song of all time recorded by a Texas artist: it’s” Rudolph the Red Noise Reindeer”. 12 million copies have been sold worldwide since 1949.

Kenny Rogers’ song” Lucille” released in 1977 is credited with starting the “country-pop” movement. Simply put- it was a song liked by a lot of folks.

Rolling Stone Magazine ranked Ray Wylie Hubbard’s song “Red Neck Woman” as number 90 on its 100 Greatest Country songs of all time.

greatest Country Song of all time by . The song? It’s “If I Had a Boat” released in 1988. Jacksonville Texas- born Lee Ann Womack was named Top New Female vocalist by the Academy of Country Music in 1998.

Lee Ann Womack won a Grammy in 2010 for Best Country Album “Call me Crazy” and followed it up with Best Female Country Performance for “Solitary Thinking” the same year.

Waylon Jennings first performed live at age 12 on KVOW radio, he partnered with Lubbock Texan, Buddy Holly on his first single “When Sin Stops (Love Begins)”.

Waylon Jennings owns the title of “Father of Outlaw Country” given his 1976 release of “Wanted! The Outlaws” which was the first platinum country music album. It also featured Willie Nelson.

Billboard Magazine in 2008 Listed Kenny Rogers’ song “Lady” as #2 on its all-time Top Country Songs. Marty Robbins’ song “El Paso” was ranked 19 th . Just for the record, they didn’t name any songs from Willie Nelson or George Strait on that list.

Scot Joplin, a Texarkana Blues musician is generally credited with taking the “Texas music sound” up north in the 1920’s. He was followed by Blind Lemon Jefferson from Wortham, Texas who took his unique Blues sound to Chicago.

Kinky Friedman would be proud of Wilbert Lee “Pappy” O’Daniel who won the election in 1938 to the governorship with the support of his radio band, the Hillbilly Boys.

Ray Price had over 100 country music hits including: “Crazy Arms”,” Release Me” and his rendition of Kris Kristofferson’s “For the Good Times” in 1996. He passed away December 16, 2013.

Since 1981 George Strait has sold over 100 million albums, had 83 certified gold singles and ranks 31 st among all musicians for record, or cd sales.

. Tex Ritter was a regular on the Grand Ole Opry from 1965 until his death in 1974 but his son out did him in terms of fame. Anyone who ever watched Three’s Company will always remember, John Ritter.

In 1986 Rolling Stone Magazine named Steve Earle, Country Artist of the Year. In 2004, The San Antonio native was given a Lifetime Achievement Award for songwriting by the UK’s BBC Radio.

After meeting the punk rock band “ the Clash ” in 1978, Lubbock Texas native Joe Ely toured with the group. Ely even sang backup vocals on the song “Should I Stay or Should I Go “.

Billboard magazine first ranked Willie Nelson’s song “country favorites- Willie Nelson style” in 1966, he still holds the record for most weeks with a song in the top 10 on the country charts as well. He had 46 songs reach this level.

In 1989 Larry Joe Taylor started his Music festival in Mingus, Texas with a one-day show and a flatbed trailer for a stage. By 2014, the show had grown to 50 acts and performed 5 days in Stephenville, Texas.

Billy Bob’s, the Fort Worth honk-Tonk, has had 43 live albums recorded there since 1989.

Merle Haggard made the Guinness Book of World Records for buying the largest round of drinks when he bought 5,095 drinks for the entire club. The bill totaled $12,737.50.

The record for most bottled beers sold in one night at Billy Bob’s is 16,000 bottles at the Hank Williams Jr. concert in 1986. The second highest record is 14,700 bottles during the Robert Earl Keen Concert in 2001.

Robert Earl Keen has released 5 live albums with the 2003 release of “The Party Never Ends” reaching #68 on the CMA charts. He is a 1980 graduate of Texas A & M. And it is true Lyle Lovett was his next door neighbor in College Station.

Nancy Griffith was born in Seguin Texas in 1953, her 1987 hit “Lone Star State of Mind’ went to #23 on the CMA charts. She’s charted with 5 songs, written 15 that have charted and performed or toured with The Crickets, The Counting Crows, Darius Rucker, Willie Nelson, Jimmy Buffett and Emmylou Harris.

Gruene Hall in New Braunfels Texas was built in 1878. Some of the acts to play the hall include Willie Nelson, Gregg Allman, George Strait, Robert Earl Keen, Nancy Griffith, Jerry Jeff Walker, Merle Haggard and Townes Van Zandt

The Texas band: “The Fabulous Thunderbirds ” was first labeled a contemporary Country blues band by their record label Chrysalis Records. After the release of “Tuff Enuff” in 1986, which reached # 10 on Billboard’s Hot 100, lead singer Jimmy Vaughn proclaimed the band had lost the “country sound”.

Rolling Stone Magazine ranked Buddy Holly as its 80 th best guitar player of all time. Other Texas artists ranked include Stevie Ray Vaughn at #12.

#88 of All Country Songs of All time- was originally written by Austin transplant Guy Clark. Roger Miller’s 1965 Classic “King of the Road” was inspired by a sign Miller saw in Chicago that read “Trailers for Sale or Rent”. Over 2.5 million copies have been sold since its release. He was born in Ft. Worth in 1936 and passed away in 1992.

The Cherokee Cowboy Ray Price was born in Peach, Texas. The town is no more. His band at one time included such Texas legends as Roger Miller, Willie Nelson and Johnny Bush. He had #1 hits on the Country charts with 1959’s “The Same Old Me” and 1970’s “For the Good Times”.

After his 1999 arrest for possession of marijuana, Ray Price received a phone call from his buddy Willie Nelson. Nelson told Price “you’ve just earned $5 million in free publicity.

In 2000, Texan Lee Ann Womack pulled off the trifecta by having the #1 song on the Country charts, #1 song on the pop charts and winning a Grammy all for the song “I Hope You Dance”. As if that wasn’t enough, the CMA, ACM and ASCAP named it Song of the Year as well.

The release of “Crazy Arms” in 1956 by Ray Price spent 20 weeks at the top of Billboard’s Country charts. Price had been the lead singer for the Drifting Cowboys, the band originally fronted by Hank Williams.

Country ballad “El Paso” topping the pop charts in 1960 was an unusually long (4 minutes and 40 second) classic story-song . Billboard Magazine ranked the song as its #59 Greatest Country songs of all times. The irony is Marty Robbins wasn’t even Texan; he was born in Phoenix, Arizona.

Wade Bowen graduated from Texas Tech and has had three CDs reach the top 50 on the country charts. 2012’s “The Given” ranked #9, “If We ever Make it Home” went to #29 in 2008 and “Live at Billy Bob’s “went to #41 in 2010. Bowen is the brother-in-law of Cody Canada.

When the Highway men formed in 1985 they didn’t even have a name. Columbia records simply gave credit to “Nelson, Jennings, Cash, Kristofferson” on the album credits for writing and producing the album. It wasn’t until their Jimmy Webb cover of “Highwayman” hit number 1 on the charts that the four superstars accepted the name.

The Highwaymen have another member who is often referred to as”the Fifth Highwayman”. Any idea who it is? Guy Clark holds the title. The Highwaymen covered his “Desperados Waiting for a train” and achieved success with the song ranking in the Top 20.

Bob Wills and his Playboys become Bob Wills and the Texas Playboys in 1934, the most famous of the era’s western swing bands. He was born on a farm nearKosse, Texas, in Limestone County near Groesbeck

Bob Wills is generally credited with creating the Bakersfield sound of Country music which was later emulated by Buck Owens and Merle Haggard. He had hit singles from 1934 through 1961 and totaled 57 songs to have charted.

Bob Wills had four hit songs with Texas or Texas cities in the Title “New San Antone Rose” (1944). “If you’re from Texas” ( 1942), “Texarkana Baby ( 1948) and “Texas Playboy Rag ( 1945)

Josh Abbott Formed his band in 2006 in Lubbock Texas while attending Texas Tech, the same school that produced Pat Green. Abbott’s “small town Family Dream reached #5 on the Country charts in April of 2012.

In 2006, Corpus Christi Native Roger Creager made Texas music history by being the first known Texas Country musician to climb to the top of Mount Kilimanjaro in Africa. In 2003, his hit “Long Way to Mexico” went to #63 on the US country charts.

“Diamonds & Dirt” released in 1988 holds the distinction of having five #1 singles during a 17 month span for Crosby, Texas Native Rodney Crowell. He also produced albums with Rosanne Cash, Emmy Lou Harris and his ex-father in law Johnny Cash.

“Poncho and Lefty” the Willie Nelson and Merle Haggard hit from 1983 was originally recorded and written by Ft. Worth Texas singer –songwriter Townes Van Zandt

Steve Earle met Town Van Zandt in 1978 and proclaimed him “the best songwriter in the whole world and I’ll stand on Bob Dylan’s coffee table in my cowboy boots and say that”

Steve Fromholtz selected Poet Laureate of Texas in 2007 recorded “I’d have to be Crazy” with Willie Nelson, “Texas Trilogy” with Lyle Lovett and also played with Dallas native, Stephen Stills.

Dallas-born Stephen Stills holds the distinction of being the only musician inducted twice on the same night into the Rock and Roll Hall of fame for his work with Crosby,Stills & Nash and Buffalo Springfield. He played back up guitar on several of Kris Kristofferson songs and is featured on the album “Spooky Lady’s Sideshow”

Kris Kristofferson born in Brownsville Texas was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1985, the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2004 and finally in 2006 received the John Mercer Award from the Songwriters Hall Of Fame.

In 1989 the Dixie Chicks came together in Dallas, Texas. Since that time ,they have won 14 Grammy’s including 5 for their 2007 album “Taking the Long Way’. That album has sold over 30 million copies.

“ Mendocino County Line ” is a song written by Matt Serleticand Bernie Taupin, and recorded as a duet by Texas country music artists Willie Nelson and Lee Ann Womack. It was a Top 40 hit on the U.S. country chart, peaking at number 22.

Waylon Jennings was born in Littlefield, Texas, played bass for Buddy Holly and was one lucky man in 1958 when he elected to give up his seat on the charter flight that would crash that night and become known in music lore as “the day the music died”

Willie Nelson’s first Fourth of July Picnic was in 1973 in Dripping Springs, Texas. In 1980, Willie played a concert at the White House for President Jimmy Carter and performed a duet with First Lady Rosalynn Carter. The song they performed: “Up Against the Wall, Redneck Mother.”

Willie Nelson’s trusty acoustic guitar, named Trigger after cowboy star Roy Rogers’ horse, is a 1969 Martin N-20. Among his many honors, Willie was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1993 and, for his support of family farms, the National Agricultural Hall of Fame in 2011.

Any idea what Willie Nelson, Johnny Bush, Jerry Jeff Walker, Steven Fromholz, Robert Earl Keen. Pat Green, Johnny Gimble and Gary P. Nunn have in common? They’ve all shared a stage with Ft. Worth’s Tommy Alverson

Norah Jones, Don Henley and Sly Stone all attended the University of North Texas but did you know Roy Orbison and Pat Boone actually taught there?

“10,000 Towns” released by the Eli Young band in March of 2014 went to #1 on the Country Music charts. The Denton, Texas boy’s 2011 release “Life at Best” reached #3 and their “Jet Black and Jealous “cd released in 2008 went to # 5.

Guy Clark has never recorded a number #1 song but has written “Heartbroke” which Rick Skaggs took to #1 in 1982 and “Baby I’m Yours” which went to Number 1 in 1988 for Steve Wariner. Not bad for a kid from Monahans, Texas.

Texas has 14 artists in the country Music hall of Fame. They are Bob Wills, George Strait, Lefty Frizzell, Waylon Jennings, Jimmy Dean, George Jones, Ray Price, Willie Nelson, Charlie Pride, Tex Ritter, Hank Thompson, Ernest Tubb, Kenny Rogers and only female songwriter Cindy Walker.

From 1940 through 1990 Mart, Texas songwriter Cindy Walker had top ten hits for such artists as Gene Autry, Bob Wills, Roy Orbison, Jim Reeves, Glen Campbell, Ricky Skaggs, Ray Charles, Mickey Gilley and Merle Haggard. She is credited with over 80 songs that charted in the country top 40 during her writing career.

In 2004 Texas Monthly magazine began listing the top 100 Texas songs of all time. Some of the list includes #2 Bob Wills and his Texas Playboys “New San Antonio Rose” #3 Buddy Holly and the Crickets “That’ll be the day” and #4 Willie Nelson’s “Blue Eyes Crying in the Rain ’ . Over 40 of the songs can be heard on KBEC, check out the list sometime at Texas Monthly.com

“Luckenbach, Texas” wasn’t written by Waylon, Willie or the boys. It was penned by Memphis songwriter Chips Mormon and Bobby Emmons the house band organist for American Sound Studios. It did reach #1 on the Billboard Charts in 1978.

The popular television series “Austin City Limits “has used “London Home sick Blues” as its theme song for over two decades. The song was written and recorded by Gary P Nunn who by the way is originally from Okmulgee, Oklahoma but moved to Brownfield Texas in 7 th

Gilley’s was a bar/honky-tonk founded in 1971 by country singer Mickey Gilley in Pasadena, Texas. It was the central location in the 1980 movie “Urban Cowboy”. In 1990 it ceased operation only to be re-opened in Dallas in 2003. The original mechanical bull, El Toro featured in the movie, is still in use at the new location

Steve Earle was raised in San Antonio, Texas and can lay claim to being named Country Artist of the Year by Rolling Stone Magazine in 1986, In 1988 he was nominated for “best Country Male vocalist for “Exit 0”, and that same year his song “Nowhere Road “ was nominated for Best Country Song.

“What I am for “ released in January of 2009 by Pat Green marked the second album in a row for him to reach #2 on the US Country Charts. “Cannonball” released in 2006 was the first.

Radney Foster’s solo career in Country music started in 1992 with his release “Del Rio, TX 1959”. The album produced 4 consecutive top 40 hits. I t also happens to be his hometown and birth year.

Keith Urban recorded “I’m in’ in 2009. The song written by Del Rio native Radney Foster reached #2 on the charts that same year.

In 2005, Jack Ingram had a number one hit on the Billboard country charts with “Wherever you are”. Ingram is originally from Woodlands, Texas and studied psychology at Southern Methodist University where he was member of the Alpha Tau Omega fraternity.

“She’s Like Texas” released in 2010 by the Josh Abbott Band from Lubbock reached #28 on the US Country charts but topped out at #5 on the US HEAT charts. That same month they sold out Billy Bob’s in Ft. Worth.

Gilmer, Texas’ own Freddie King was an American blues guitarist. He had a top 40 hit in 1961 with “Hide Away”. In 1993 by proclamation from the Texas Governor Ann Richards September 3, 1993, was declared Freddie King Day. This is an honor reserved for Lone Star legends, such as Bob Wills and Buddy Holly. Freddie King placed 15th in Rolling Stone Magazine ′s list of the 100 greatest guitarists of all time and in 2012, he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Gary P Nunn was a member of Michael Martin Murphey’s band in 1973 when he released “Cosmic Cowboy Survivor”. This was a year after Rolling Stone magazine proclaimed On the strength of his first album alone, Michael Murphey as the best new songwriter in the country.

. The bluesman did unique things in his career including using psychedelic rock band the for back up on his 1968 album “Free Form Patterns”. Earl Dibbles JR may be anonymous to you but his alter ego, Granger Smith, has done pretty well for himself. Born in Dallas, Smiths “Dirt Road Driveway’ was released in 2013 and reached #15 on the US country charts and #1 on the US indie charts. Earl Dibbles can be found in his song “the Country Boy Sings”.

Houston, Texas born Charlie Robinson had 5 songs chart on the US country Charts from 1999 until 2003. “I Want You Bad” went to #35. All this from a guy who got into music after an injury curtailed his football career.

2012 was a great year for Cleburne Texas born Randy Rogers. He and the band had their first billboard top 40 hit with “One more Sad Song”. They have two live albums “Live at Cheathem Street Warehouse” which was their first record and the 2014 release of “Homemade Tamales- Live at Floore’s” which reached #11 on the Us Country charts.

Lee Ann Womack released her 5 th studio album “There’s More Where That Comes From” in 2005. The music industry raved that the album was a “return to traditional country because it featured songs about drinking, cheating and delivered on a distinctive older twang and mixed steel guitar with strings. The Country Music association awarded it album of the year.

Here’s a crazy one for the books: Ray Benson and Asleep at the Wheel opened for Alice Cooper and Hot Tuna in Washington DC in 1970. Benson was quoted as saying

“We were too country for the rock folks and we were too long-haired for the country folks. But everybody got over it once the music started playing.”

In 1973, Ray Benson and his Band Asleep at the Wheel moves from California to Austin at the urging of Doug Sahm and Willie Nelson. Two years later the band would star on the premier episode of “Austin City Limits”, since 1975 they have appeared 11 times on the show.

Bob Willis the Father of Western Swing music was honored in 2007 by the recording Academy with a Lifetime Achievement Grammy award. In 1999, the Rock and Roll Hall of fame honored him with their “early Influencer” award.

Did you know Rodney Crowell’s 1986 song “ballad of Fast Eddie’ featured up and coming Austin Texas electric guitarist Eric Johnson. Johnson who would go onto win the 1991 Grammy for Best Rock Instrumental Performance for “Cliffs of Dover”. He also had two “ Live in Austin Texas” albums one from 1984 the other from 2005.

While most Ellis county folks know Bill Ham was born in Waxahachie and was the producer and manager for Rock group ZZ Top ; most don’t know that Bill first gained notoriety by discovering and managing Clint Black. In the 1990’s his publishing company produced numerous top 10 country music songs.

In 1985 Willie Nelson released the album “Me and Paul”. Any idea who Paul is? it’s a salute to his longtime drummer Dallas’s own Paul English who started playing with Willie in 1955 in Ft >Worth. He became a regular in the band in 1966 and has played with Delbert McClinton among other musicians.

“What kind of fool do you think I am “, Tender moment” and “A little bit of you” all charted for Texan Lee Roy Parnell, They all went to #2. Overall Parnell has charted over 20 singles.

Joe “guitar” Hughes was a Texas blues musician from Houston. He was good friends with Johnny Copeland from Louisiana who formed the “Dukes of Rhythm”; in 1985 both were asked to play the Montreux Jazz festival with Texas Legend Stevie Ray Vaughn.

Most Texas blues fans know Clearance ”Gatemouth” Brown was raised in Orange Texas, and was influenced by another great Texas blues man T Bone Walker. But did you know Gatemouth was close friends with Roy Clark and actually made several appearances on the television show “Hee Haw”.

Happy, Texas born Buddy Know is best known for his 1957 chart topper “Party Doll”. Here’s the country twist, in the mid 1960’s he turned to his country roots, had a single “Gypsy Man” composed by Cricket Sonny Curtis. This led to a movie appearance with Waylon Jennings in the 1971 movie “Travelin’ Light”.

In 1955 Texan’s Buddy Knox and Roy Orbisin met Elvis Presley during Presley’s concert in Amarillo, Texas. Legend has it that Presley told them both to get to recording because “the rock and roll thing is fixin’ to happen”.

Billy Walker the Tall Texan from Ralls was quite the musician in his own right but he maybe best known for his connection to two people. He passed on the song” Crazy” from Willie Nelson to his good friend Patsy Cline in 1962.

Ever hear the name Baldemar Huerta? He was born in San Benito, Texas and would go onto be part of the Texas super group “Texas Tornados”. You probably know him better as his stage name Freddy Fender.

The name Ed Bernet is famous in Texas music for his behind the scene’s influence. Ed owned the Sumet-Bernet studios in Dallas where such acts as the Rolling Stones, Fabulous Thunderbirds and Dixie Chicks would record. His tie to KBEC is he sold his famous Levee Club bar to Waxahachie’s own Ronnie Dawson.

and would record. His tie to KBEC is he sold his famous Levee Club bar to Waxahachie’s own Ronnie Dawson. Gruene Hall just outside of New Braunfels Texas has had numerous musicians grace its stage including George Strait, Kris Kristofferson, Lyle Lovett, Robert Earl Keen, Chris Issac, Stevie ray Vaughn, Charlie Robinson, and many others but it’s real claim to fame is it still flies a 48 star US Flag.

1979 was a big year for Seminole, Texas native Larry Gatlin, he signed with Columbia records, released the album “Straight ahead’ His single from that Album “All the Gold from California” would become one of his biggest hits and he won the top male vocalist of the year by the Academy of Country Music.

Can you name the Texas music legend that has the following occupations listed on his resume: Janitor, helicopter pilot, Rhodes Scholar, movie star, recording artist with Bob Dylan, Barbara Streisand and pioneer of Outlaw country music. The name is Kris Kristofferson

Do you know who Buddy Holly’s first bass guitar player was- Littlefield Texas own Waylon Jennings.

Jerry Jeff Walker wrote “Mr. Bojangles” but it was first recorded in 1967 by Allen Wayne Darmon at the Chequered Flag Folk club in Austin.

Adamson High school in Dallas may hold the distinction of producing more great Texas musicians than any other school. Its graduates include Michael Martin Murphey, Ray Wylie Hubbard, Steve Fromholtz and B. W. Stephenson.

Governor Ann Richards proclaimed October 2, 1991 as “Stevie Ray Vaughn day”. He also has a memorial statue erected of his likeness on Lady Bird Lake in Austin.

The Sir Douglas Quintet haled from the Westside of San Antonio. From 1964 to 1972 the “rhythm and blues, country rock, pop conjunto band” as they were labeled by the Austin American Statesman recorded 5 albums which produced such top 2o hits as 1965’s “She’s about a Mover” and “The Rains came”.

recorded 5 albums which produced such top 2o hits as 1965’s “She’s about a Mover” and “The Rains came”. Lyle Lovett has won 4 very distinctive Grammys’ , 1996 for Best Country Album “the Road to Ensenada”, Best country Duo/ Group vocals for his work with Asleep at the wheel’s 1994 “Blues for Dixie” the same year for Best Pop Vocal collaboration for “How Time slips away’ with Al Green and then in 1989 Best Country Male vocal.

While most people consider Michael Martin Murphey, B. W. Stevenson and Jerry Jeff Walker country artists, each had greater financial success with their pop/crossover hits. Murphy’s “Wildfire” went to #3, Stevenson’s “My Maria’ to #9 and Walkers “Mr. Bojangles to #6 for the Nitty Gritty band.

Jefferson Texas born Vernon Dalhart released the first country music song to sell over 1 million copies. The song “the Wreck of the Old 97” the year 1924!!! Its success convinced major record labels to acknowledge there could be a lucrative market for country music.

Carnegie Hall had its first country singer perform in 1946. The artist was Ellis County’s own Ernest Tubbs.

Charlie Daniels Band, The Pointer Sisters , Neil Young, Merle Haggard, The Fabulous Thunderbirds Stevie Ray Vaughn, John Mellencamp , Los Lonely Boys , and Pat Green . Asleep at the Wheel, Leon Russell and Jimmy Buffett have all played at Willie Nelson’s 4 th of July Picnic over the years.

“Here it is” reached #7 on the hot country charts in 2008 for Corpus Christi born Roger Creager. The hit from the CD was “I’m from the Beer Joint” which also became a very popular video.

The Woodlands Jack Ingram had the first number one hit for Big Machine records. In 2005 “Wherever You Are” was the hit. Jack may hold the record for most Live albums by a Texas country singer. He’s released 6 of them.

In 2006, San Antonio native Steve Earle contributed a cover of Randy Newman’s song “Rednecks” for the tribute album “Sail away: the songs of Randy Newman” .

Corpus Christi born Rusty Weir’s hit “Don’t it Make you Wanna Dance “became a country hit when it was released on the Urban Cowboy That version was sung by Bonnie Raitt.

Hank Thompson was born in Waco, Texas. His band the Brazos Valley Boys were named Billboard magazine’ s highest rated country group from 1953 to 1965. He was elected into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1997.

The pride of Corsicana, Texas, Lefty Frizzell had 4 top 10 songs on Billboards top 4 hits in 1951. Frizzell was inducted into the Nashville Song writers Hall of Fame in 1972.

Freddy Fenders 1970’s hit “Wasted Days and Wasted Nights” was first recorded in the 1959’s in the Rio Grande Valley as a blues ballad.

While living in Garland Texas at the age of 13 this female singer hit it big. Her debut album “Blue” rose to number 1 on the Top Country Albums chart. She would go onto win 2 Grammy’s , three ACM’s and a CMA award all before the age of 25. Quite an accomplishment for Margaret LeeAnn Rimes Cibrian.

Did you know Country music Singer LeeAnn Rimes has also written two novels, two children’s books and placed over 40 singles on American pop, country and even Jazz charts.

302 Church street in College station was the place to be in 1978, sitting on the front porch at the address you would have seen Robert Earl Keen and Lyle Lovett practicing their musical trade.

Robert Earl Keen has had two number 1 albums on the Us Heat Charts, the 2001 album “ Gravitational Forces’ and 2005’s “What I really mean”.

Pat Green’s major label debut in 2001 was “Three Days”. The Cd contained “Carry On” which would chart at #35 and the title track would go to #36. The Cd would also be nominated for a Grammy and Green would be nominated for New male country artist of the year.

The Texas heritage Songwriters Hall of fame inducted Townes Van Zandt, Lyle Lovett and Robert Earl Keen in 2012. A pretty special class if you ask us.

The legendary Lost Gonzo band was formed in 1973 and its members have included some of Texas’ greatest musicians including Bob Livingston, Gary P. Nunn, John Inmon, Kelly Dunn, Tomas Ramirez and Donny Dolan. Others that have played in the band include Paul Pearcy, Craig D. Hillis, Herbert Steiner, Mike Holleman, Michael McGeary, Bobby Smith, Lloyd Maines, Radoslav Lorković and Riley Osbourn.

The Gene Autry classic: “Deep in the Heart of Texas” was first recorded in 1941 by Perry Como. Autry didn’t record the song until a year later.

Glenn Campbell’s song “Galveston” released in 1969 reached #4 on the Billboard Hot 100 and was #1 on the country AND easy listening charts. The song was written by Texan Jimmy Campbell by the ways is an Arkansas native.

Any song that talks about Ft .Worth’s Billy Bob’s and getting hit over the head with a Harley Davidson chain should be a hit. Unfortunately Delbert McClinton never charted with “Lone Star Blues” although com ranked it as their 25 th favorite song about Texas .

Hayes Carl was nominated in 2011 for artist of the Year by the Americana Music Association for his album “KMAG YOYO “ which reached #12 on the Country charts. By the way the acronym for KMAG YOYO is Kiss My A$$ Guys You’re On Your Own and is widely used in the military.

Patsy Cline got her Lifetime Achievement award from the Recording Academy in 1995, ten years later Janis Joplin received hers.

Radio station WBAP in Ft. Worth established the basic country music format on January 4, 1923 when it aired “Barn Dance” format featuring Capt. M. J. Bonner, a veteran of the Confederate War.

KFJZ in Ft. Worth aired “the Light Crust Doughboys Show” for the first time in 1931. This band would go on to pioneer the western swing sound. The radio program would air on multiple stations all the way through the 1950’s.

Mississippi blues legend Robert Johnson made his only known recordings in San Antonio (1936) and in Dallas (1937). One of the songs was his “Cross Road Blues”. In February 1966, prior to joining Cream, Eric Clapton recorded the song as “Crossroads” with a short-lived studio project, dubbed Eric Clapton and the

From 1978 through 1983 Barbara Mandrell had a Billboard #1 hit in each year. It started with “Sleeping Single in a Double Bed’ followed by “(if loving you is wrong ) I Don’t want to be right’”, then “I was Country when Country wasn’t cool” and “Till you’re Gone” and last but not least “ One of a kind Pair of fools”.

“Amarillo by Morning “ was written by Terry Stafford in 1973. The song recorded by George Strait in 1982 was named #12 country song of all time by Country Music Television.

“Suspicion” recorded by Amarillo native Terry Stafford in 1964 had the dubious distinction of being at No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100 on April 4, 1964, when the Beatles held down the entire top five.

On January 17, 2010, Randy Bingham was awarded the Golden Globe for Best Original Song for “The Weary Kind” at the 2010 Golden Globe Awards. The song won Best Original Song at the 2010 82nd Academy Awards, as well as Song of the Year at the 9th Annual Americana Music Association awards. Bingham grew up In west Texas and went to Westfield High school in Houston.

Linda Kaye Davis from Dotson Texas had a number one hit in 1993 with Reba McEntire, the song “Does he Love you’ also won the Grammy for Best Country Vocal Collaboration. She is also the mother of Hillary Scott the co-lead singer of Lady Antebellum .

. Tracy Byrd, the pride of Vidor Texas, had #1 Billboard Hot Country singles in 1993 with “Holdin’ Heaven” and then 10 years later with “Ten rounds with Jose Cuervo”. That album also featured a duet with Texan Mark Chestnut “ A good way to get on MY bad side”

Bob Montgomery is a Texas songwriter from Lampasas. He’s best known for writing “Heartbeat”, “Wishing” and “Love made a fool of You” for his Hutchinson Junior High School classmate Buddy Holly.

“Good Old Mountain Dew” has been rerecorded and covered by a wide variety of folk, old time, and country musicians including Grandpa Jones and Willie Nelson. Nelson’s cover reached number twenty-three on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs and stayed there for six weeks.

With a population of 11,000 in 2010 it would be hard pressed to find three world class Country musicians from Vidor Texas outside of Beaumont. But low and behold George Jones, Clay Walker and Tracy Byrd all called Vidor home.

Kevin Fowler may have the best quote ever when it comes to describing Live Country Music performances “It is not an uncommon sight to see clubs all over Texas packed to the rafters; girls and boys in cowboy hats and Wranglers two-stepping next to the mosh pit, where college boys or “Man Fans” in khakis and college girls pressed up against the stage.”

When asked to describe Texas country music, Waylon Jennings in his 1976 Biography said “ It’s a melody and a riff where the words take you.”

George Strait won his first Grammy for his album “Troubadour” in 2008. It was his 25 th studio album.

At 16, Miranda Lambert appeared on the Johnnie High Country Music revue in Arlington, Texas, the same talent show that had helped launch the career of LeAnn Rimes.

Humble Texas country artist David Kersh released his debut album in 1996. “Goodnight Sweetheart’ would peak at #6 on the Billboard Hot Country chart. The song produced a #3 single “Another You” which was written by then unknown Brad Paisley.

In 1997 “if I never Stop loving you’ reached #3 on the US country charts for Humble Texas musician David Kersh.By 2005, Kersh had announced that he was leaving the country music scene. On his website, Kersh wrote a letter to his fans, explaining that his “heart is just not in the music business anymore”.

Josh Abbott band sold out Billy Bob’s on February 10 2010 as the band supported their second album “She’s like Texas”. The title track to that album has been a mainstay of KBEC since 2012.

Barbara Lynn is a Beaumont Texas native who had a rhythm and blues hit in 1962 with “You’ll Lose a Good Thing”. She appeared at the Apollo Theater, twice on American Bandstand, and had her song, “Oh Baby (We’ve Got A Good Thing Goin’)” (1964) covered by the Rolling Stones .

. Ronnie Dunn of Brooks and Dunn was born in Coleman, Texas attended 12 different schools and graduated from Abilene Christian University in 1975. His major was psychology.

In 1990 Coleman Texas musician Ronnie Dunn teamed up with Kix Brooks to form Brooks and Dunn, They would go on to release 12 studio albums, sell over 30 million records, have 20 number one singles on Billboard and accomplish all of this within a twenty year span.

Ronnie Dunn has 15 Grammy Nominations but has never won. He is a member of the Texas Music Hall of Fame. Brooks and Dunn have won more Country Music Association and Academy of Music awards than any other acts in the history of country music.

Littlefield Texas was the birthplace of Waylon Jennings. Between 1966 and 1995, 54 Jennings albums charted, with 11 reaching number one. Meanwhile between 1965 and 1991, 96 singles charted, with 16 number ones.

In October 2001, Waylon Jennings was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. In one final act of defiance toward the Nashville music scene, he did not attend the ceremony and opted instead to send son Buddy Dean Jennings.

With Elvis Presley’s explosion in popularity in 1956, pressure was put on Saratoga Texas native George Jones to cut a few rockabilly records and he reluctantly agreed. His heart was never in it, however, and he quickly regretted the decision; in his autobiography he joked, “During the years, when I’ve encountered those records, I’ve used them for Frisbees”.

Rolling Stone Magazine named George Jones number 43 in their 100 Greatest Singers of All Time issue. In 2012, Jones received the Grammy Lifetime Achievement award.

In 1982, 1984, 1986 and 1987 the American Music awards created by Dick Clark gave Willie Nelson the Favorite male artist award. Texan Kenny Rogers won the award in 1980, 1981, 1983 and 1985.

Dan Seal was born in MC Carney Texas and has the distinction of being the younger brother of Seals and Croft member Jim Seals. He started out in Soft rock and was the “England Dan” in England & John Ford Coley.

Dallas W. Samuel high school classmates John Ford Coley and Dan Seals had four top ten singles , two top twenty songs and were nominated for a Grammy. Their song “I’d really Love you tonight” actually charted for two weeks on Billboard’s hot 100 country songs in 1974.

Reckless Kelly has been labeled an alternative country rock band. A pretty crazy genre for two guys who started out playing in Muzzie Braun &the Boys which was known as a western swing band and fronted by their father.

The argument among Texas/ Oklahoma red dirt music fans is who gets to claim Stoney Larue. He was born in Taft, Texas, was raised in Southeast Oklahoma, first recorded in Stillwater , Oklahoma had a major album breakout with his Live at Billy Bob’s Texas recording in 2007 and now resides in Austin.

Lindale, Texas musician Miranda Lambert’s 2013 single “all Kinds of Kinds” featured red dirt artist Stoney Larue singing background vocals.

Del Rio’s Radney Foster produced and wrote several songs for The Randy Rogers bands 2005 album “Rollercoaster”. Both Randy Rogers and Steve Helms claim Cleburne Texas as their home.

Lubbock Texas native Lloyd Maines won a Grammy for producing the 2003 Dixie Chick’s album “Home”. It helps when your daughter is Natalie Maines, the lead singer of the band. Lloyd is arguably one of the 5 best pedal steel players in Texas.

with fellow band mate Gary P. Nunn and John Inmon, Livingston has gained a reputation as a band leader, solo artist, session musician and sideman in country music. Bob Livingston, lead band Member of the Lost Gonzo Band came up with the term “Cosmic Cowboy’. According to several accounts, Bob and Michael Murphey were on a roof at night, and Bob stared up at the stars and said “I just want to be a cosmic cowboy.” Not long after, Murphey penned the lyrics: “I just want to be a cosmic cowboy, I just want to ride and rope and hoot. I just want to be a cosmic cowboy, a supernatural country rockin’ galoot”.

. The Eli Young Band recorded “Drunk last Night ‘ in 2013 and the song went to #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 country Air Play List. The Denton Texas band sold 700,000 copies of the song in 2013.

Ronnie Wood of the Rolling stones called Hardin “Hop” Wilson “one of the best guitar lickers and not even a bad Texan’. Hop grew up in Grapeland ,Texas and gained the nickname “Hop” as a devolution of “Harp” due to his constant playing of a harmonica as a child.

Bruce Robinson has written #1 hit songs for The Dixie Chicks , Tim McGraw , Faith Hill and George Strait. Bruce and his brother Charlie grew up in Bandera Texas. He and his wife Kelly Willis released “Cheater’s Game” in 2013 and it rose to #29 on the US country charts

After his divorce in 2010 from long time manager and spouse “Lip “ Hatcher, North Carolina native Randy Travis relocated to Tioga, Texas. It’s been a rough ride for the former Country Musician of The Year singer since he moved to the Lone Star state. He was arrested in 2012 and charged with DWI and in 2013 had a stroke that has left him unable to sing or speak.

Two Tons of Steel is an American Alternative Country and Texas Country band, from San Antonio, Texas, the band has become an institution at Gruene hall where its annual Two Ton Tuesdays Summer Concert Series draws 12-15,000 fans.

Guy Clark wrote “LA Freeway “ , the song was later covered by Roger Creager on his Album ““Having fun all wrong Ways” and of course it was a huge hit for Jerry Jeff Walker in 1972.

The Wink Westerners were formed by Roy Orbisin during his teen years. The group was originally signed by Sam Phillips and was recommended by Johnny Cash after he appeared on a local television show with the band.

solo effort. Some of the more crazy duets Willie Nelson has ever played with or recorded include the song “My Medicine” with Snoop Dogg, “Write One for Me’” with Ringo Starr, “ I am a Worried Man” with Toots Hibbert and “Don’t Give Up” with Sinead O’Conner

“Good Hearted Woman” was first recorded in 1972 by Willie Nelson for his “The Words Don’t Fit the Picture “ album. It reached #3 on the country music charts in 1973 when it was covered by Waylon Jennings on a single. Four years later the famous Duet version would hit 31 on the Country charts and #25 on the Billboard H ot 100 .

. “Wanted- The Outlaws” was the first country album to ever go platinum. It also peaked at #10 on the pop charts, with two hit singles released, “Suspicious Minds” and “Good Hearted Woman.” It was the first album released by RCA records in 1984 on that fancy new medium known as a CD.

“The Best of Willie Nelson” is a compilation album released in 1973 that contains 13 tracks from his first two albums “And Then I Wrote” and” Here’s Willie Nelson”. The Liberty CD release is of some note because tracks 12 and 13 are listed as 12.” Record Man” and 13.” Darkness On The Face of The Earth”, but the actual disc contains the tracks in reverse order.

Houstonian Kenny Roger’s song “Ruby Don’t Take Your Love to Town” reached number six on the Hot 100 and number thirty-nine on the country chart and also sold more than 1 million copies by 1979. It was written by Mel Tillis.

“Good Hearted Woman” was released by Waylon Jennings in 1972. Music aficionados will tell you the liner notes on the album are even more important than the song. The liner notes describe Willie Nelson’s first encounter with Waylon in Phoenix, Arizona.

The 1989 release of “West Textured” for Houston’s Robert Earl keen introduced the country to his song “the Road Goes on Forever”. The album never charted but the single has become his calling card.

Lyle Lovett has won four Grammy Awards, including Best Country Album (1996 for “ The Road to Ensenada”), Best Country Duo/Group with Vocal (1994 for “Blues For Dixie” with the Texas swing group Asleep at the Wheel), Best Pop Vocal Collaboration (1994 for “Funny How Time Slips Away” with Al Green) and Best Country Male Vocal (1989) for Lyle Lovett and His Large Band).

The Texas State library and Archives Commission issues a one year appointment for Texas State Musician, Since 2003 some of the country singers to be bestowed the title included Ray Benson in 2004, Johnny Gimble in 2005, Billy Joe Shaver in 2006, Dale Watson in 2007, Willie Nelson in 2009 and Lyle Lovett in 2011.

Corsicana native Billy Joe Shaver’s 1973 album “Old Five and Dimers Like Me” is considered an Outlaw Country classic, both Waylon Jennings and David Alan Coe covered several songs from the album. In 2006, Shaver was inducted into the Texas Country music hall of Fame.

Billy Joe Shaver is known for his hit “Live Forever” co-written by his son Eddy, the song has also been performed by the Highwaymen and Joe Ely. Shavers lost his index and middle finger on his right hand during a saw mill accident. Being his dominant hand, he subsequently had to teach himself to play guitar without those two fingers.

The Center for American History at the University of Texas at Austin has an unpublished early handwritten version of “The Yellow Rose of Texas”, perhaps dating from the time of the Battle of San Jacinto in 1836. The author is unknown.

“Amarillo by Morning” was written by Oklahoma native Terry Stafford in 1973.Stafford conceived the song after playing with his band at a rodeo in San Antonio, Texas, and then driving back to his home in Amarillo, Texas

George Strait is the first artist in the history of Billboard magazine t o have at least one single in the top ten for 30 consecutive years It all started 1981 when his debut single “Unwound” peaked at No. 6 on the Hot Country Singles chart.

Brandon Rhyder in February, 2010 celebrated his fast rising single, “Rock Angel,” which landed in the coveted No. 1 spot for two weeks in a row on both the Texas Music chart and the Texas Regional Radio.

In 2006 the band, Rio Grande was signed to Asylum-Curb Records. Shortly afterward, their first single (titled “Kill Me Now”) was released, reaching # 42 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs. The Texas band members included Tommy Rennick, Danny Rivera, Fred Stallcup and Lance Leslie.

Kelly Willis came to Texas after graduating from High school in the early 80’s. She attracted some interest from other Texans like Lyle Lovett and Nanci Griffith. With 11 albums under her belt from 1990 until 2014 she has charted three songs and 5 albums.

Texas on my Mind”, was recorded by Pat Green and reached number 1 on the Texas Music Chart. The song was written by Django Walker, son of Jerry Jeff Walker.Walker had written the song while a student at the Liverpool Institute for Performing Arts.

Whiskey Meyers is a band from Tyler Texas with a top 30 album to their credit. “Firewater” released in 2011 went to #26 on the Hot Country Music charts. Take a listen to “ Ballad of a Southern Man” sometime.

Dewey Wayne’s “Here for the Music” features the guitar playing of Big John Mills the 2010 Texas Musician of the year. Since the album’s release the Houston Press has nominated Dewy as “Best Country Act’ and the academy of Texas Music has named him a “Texas Music Rising Star”.

On October 24, 2011 , the Casey Donahew Band originally from Burleson Texas released their fourth studio album titled” Double-Wide Dream” exclusively on iTunes. The album was officially released on CD on October 25, 2011. From this album, their single, “One Star Flag”, held the number one spot on Texas Music Chart almost one year to the date on October 15,2012.

Despite a sizable amount of original material, Austin based alternative country band The Gourds are probably best known for a song they did not write, and for which they initially did not receive credit. In fact, for most of the 16 years following their first live performance of Snoop Dogg’s “Gin and Juice”, fans could regularly be heard calling out for the band’s cover version of the song, sometimes before their shows had even started.

Cory Morrow, a Houston native, had been on the Texas country music scene since the mid-90s. With the release of his fourth album “Outside the Lines”, Morrow found more mainstream success on the country music charts.

Jack Ingram won a CMT Music Award in 2007 and the 2008 Academy of Country Music award for New Male Vocalist of the Year.

Conjunto legend Flaco Jimenez, the Grammy Award-winning San Antonian button accordionist considered to be the ambassador of the instrument ,received an Americana Music Association Lifetime Achievement Award in September of 2014.

In June of 2005 Los Lonely Boys from San Angelo, Texas appeared on CMT’s “Crossroads” show with country music legend Ronnie Milsap.

2006 album,” Sacred”, features the song “Outlaws”. The band sings the verse about the “missing outlaws, just like me.” Willie Nelson, who is credited on the album, also provides a verse which makes reference to his hit “On the Road Again”. Rock band Little Feat released the 1990 video “Texas Twister’ featuring many scenes of the famous Gruene Hall honky tonk. The video received heavy rotation on MTV and transformed Gruene Hall into the most popular dance hall in Texas.

Country music’s first broadcast nuptials occurred on April 14,1948 when Hank Thompson married girlfriend Dorothy Jean Ray onPappy Hal Horton’s KRLD Dallas radio show.

Don Walser was born in Brownfield, Texas.He started his first band, The Panhandle Playboys , at age 16, and shared bills with another aspiring Texas singer, Buddy Holly. In 2000 he received a lifetime “Heritage” award from the National Endowment for the Arts, and he and the Pure Texas Band played at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.

Bill Ham is a Waxahachie, Texas music impresario, best known as manager, producer, and image-maker of the blues-rock band ZZ Top. Ham also gained prominence in the country music world by discovering and managing multi-platinum singer-songwriter Clint Black.

James Wallace Adams, known as Jay Boy Adams (born c. 1949), is a singer, songwriter, and guitarist from Lubbock and San Antonio, known particularly for his talent for storytelling in his songs.In 1999, Adams joined George Strait’s national tour.

Don Allison (March 26, 1962 – May 24, 2011), was a musician and vocalist from Lubbock, Texas. He performed at the Cactus Theater in Lubbock in such productions as Buddy – The Buddy Holly Story.He became the lead singer for the J. Belly Blues Band , which performed at the since defunct Lubbock blues club known as “Belly’s.”

Freddy Fender’s “Wasted Days and Wasted Nights” topped the Billboard Hot Country Singles Chart at No. 1on August 9, 1975. The song was recorded at SugarHill studios in Houston and produced by Huey Meaux. The single remained at No. 1 until August 16th when it was dethroned by another Texan Glen Campbell’s “Rhinestone Cowboy”.

In 1959 Claude Gray records “Family Bible” written by Willie Nelson. The song shot up to #10 in the Billboard charts. That was Willie Nelson’s first hit record as a songwriter. The song was recorded at “the Abbey road of the South” better known as Sugar hill records in Houston.

Texas native Sam “Lightnin” Hopkins (1912-1982) began recording with Bill Quinn in 1947 at Gold star records the predecessor to the famous Sugar Hill studios. These recordings would inspire George Jones to use the facility in 1955. “Why Baby Why” was recorded entering the Billboard charts October 29, 1955 and staying on the charts for 18 weeks.

John Lester “Johnny” Nash, Jr. (born August 19, 1940 in Houston Texas is an American pop singer-songwriter, best known in the US for his 1972 comeback hit, “I Can See Clearly Now”. In May 2006 he was singing again at SugarHill Recording Studios in his native Houston recreating many of the songs originally recorded on analog equipment.

“Firewater” released by Tyler Texas country group Whisky Meyers reached number 26 on the Hot Country charts during 2011. Their record company is Wiggy Thump. Their song “Anna Marie” reached #1 on the Texas Music Charts.

Dotson Texas native Linda Davis won a grammy in 1993 for her duet with Rebba McIntyre. The song “Does he Love You’ also reached #1 on the Billboard Country charts.

The Texas Music office lists 528 recording studios in the State. 172 of these specialize in recording country music. 384 specialize in rock or rap.

Jeannie C. Riley was born in Stamford Texas in 1954. “Harper Valley PTA’ was released in 1968 and went to #1 on the Billboard Pop and Country charts

Doug Sahm was born in San Antonio Texas. Sahm began his musical career singing and playing steel guitar, mandolin and violin as “Little” Doug Sahm. He made his radio debut at the age of five. When he was eleven, he played with Hank Williams Sr. at the Skyline Club in Austin, It was Williams’s very last performance.Williams died on New Year’s Day of 1953.

There are 10 members of the Songwriters Hall of Fame who call Texas home.Mac Davis (2006) Woody Guthrie (1970) ,Don Henley (2000),Buddy Holly (1986),Scott Joplin (NA),Kris Kristofferson (1985), Huddie “Lead Belly” Ledbetter (1970),Willie Nelson (2001),Roy Orbison (1989),Jimmie Rodgers (1970),Harvey Schmidt (2012), and Stephen Stills (2009).

Bob Dylan mentioned Corsicana artist Billy Joe Shaver in his song “I Feel a Change Comin’ On” –Dylan sings, “I’m listening to Billy Joe Shaver, And I’m reading James Joyce”.

Johnny Horton won a Grammy for Best Country & Western Performance for The Battle of New Orleans in 1959. While Horton was born in Los Angeles, he was reared in Rusk, Texas and attend Lon Morris College in Jacksonville Texas where he played basketball, he also briefly attended Baylor University

Max Stallings was born in Uvalde Texas , attended Texas A & M and before going into music was in product development for Frito Lay. His album “live from the Granada” in 2009 achieved critical acclaim.

While living in New Mexico, Oak Cliff’s Ray Wylie Hubbard wrote “Up against the Wall Redneck Mother”. The song was recorded by Jerry Jeff Walker in 1973.

While Houston born Robert Michael Nesmith was best known for being a member of the pop rock group The Monkee’s , he got his musical start in Los Angeles in 1964 playing with Michael Martin Murphy in a band called the Trinity River Boys.

, Emmy Lou Harris , Earl Scruggs and Steven Fromholtz. The final concert at the Armadillo World Headquarters in Austin took place on December 31, 1980. The sold-out New Year’s Eve show featured Asleep at the Wheel and Commander Cody and the Lost Planet Airmen. Some reports say the show ended at 4 a.m., while others claim that the bands played until dawn.

described his lyrics as “thoughtful, introspective, and extremely well crafted” in their December 10, 2012 issue. The album “Cowboy Like Me” released by Huntsville Texas artist Cody Johnson in January of 2014 reached #7 on the Us Country The album sold 8,000 copies in its first week of release.

In 1978, Texan Don Williams took home the ACM single record of the year for “Tulsa Time”. After seven years with folk Pop group The Pozo-Seco Singers , Don Williams began his solo country career in 1971. He would go on to be known as the “gentle giant” of country music for his smooth bass-baritone voice.

, Don Williams began his solo country career in 1971. He would go on to be known as the “gentle giant” of country music for his smooth bass-baritone voice. Larry Gatlin and the Gatlin Brothers had a total of 33 top 40 singles in their career spanning the 1970’s 80’s and 90’s. Larry started his Nashville Career as a backup singer for Kris Kristofferson. Larry was born in Seminole, Texas in 1948.

Mark Powell and Lariat won the Academy of Western Artists song of the year for “Dublin Dr. Pepper’ in 2012 .The band was labeled “top Texas Swing Band” by I.D.A. in 2008.

Ray Wylie Hubbard is originally from Hugo, Oklahoma but attended Adamson High school in Dallas with Michael Martin Murphy and enrolled at the University of North Texas as an English major.

Cleburne Texas artist Randy Rogers co-wrote the song “Somebody Take me Home” a song recorded by Kenny Chesney on his 2005 album, “The Road and the Radio”.

Texans Radney Foster and Randy Rogers co-wrote several of the songs on Rogers album “Rollercoaster’ In early 2005. Foster also co-produced the album.

“Homemade tamale – Live at Floore’s” was released on April 15, 2014 by the Randy Rogers band . It reached #11 on the Hot Country charts and #14 on the US Indie charts.

In 1982 the Academy of Country music awarded its Top new Male vocalist to Oak Cliff, Texas musician Michael Martin Murphy.

Michael Martin Murphy graduated from Adamson High school in Dallas. In 1 972 Rolling Stone Magazine honored him with Best New Singer-Songwriter in the Nation, for the album Geronimo’s Cadillac

In the summer of 1975, “Wildfire” became a chart-topping hit for Michael Martin Murphy , reaching #2 in Cash Box and #3 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart , as well as #1 on the Adult Contemporary charts. Over 2 million copies of the song have been sold.

In 1966, Houston-raised J. Thomas and The Triumphs released the album, I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry (Pacemaker Records). It featured a hit cover of the Hank Williams song, “I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry“. The album would go on to sell over a million copies.

Palestine Texas native Gene Watson was inducted into the Texas Country Music Hall of Fame in 2002 and inducted into the inaugural class of the Houston Music Hall of Fame in August 2013. His first country hit was in 1975 with” Love in the Hot Afternoon.”

Little Texas was founded in 1988 in Nashville. Prior to the band’s formation, Tim Rushlow lead vocalist and Dwayne O’Brien began playing together in Arlington, Texas. When Little Texas reunited in 2004, Rushlow made a legal attempt to keep his ex-bandmates from using the Little Texas

Natalie Maines first commercially released work was background vocals on Pat Green’s debut album,” Dancehall Dreamer”, produced by her father Lloyd Maines and released in 1995. She would go on to be the lead singer for the Dixie Chicks .

. Of the Dixie Chicks’ twenty-five singles, six have reached Number One on the Billboard country singles chart: “There’s Your Trouble”, “Wide Open Spaces”, “You Were Mine”, “Cowboy Take Me Away”, “Without You”, and “Travelin’ Soldier”. Love’m or hate’m , they still sell records.

In 2007 The Nashville Songrwiters’ Festival honored Waylon Jennings with a Lifetime achievement award.

In 1997, Waylon Jennings stopped touring to be close to his family. To set an example about the importance of education to his son, Jennings earned a GED at age 52. He would pass away in Chandler, Arizona in 2002 due to complications with diabetes.

Kelly Brianne Clarkson from Burleson Texas won the first season of American Idol in 2002. She would go on to win two Academy of Country Music Awards, two American Country Awards, and a Women’s World Award. All before she turned 30 years old.

Hubert Neal McGaughey in 1993 had two back to back number 1 singles with “no Doubt about it ‘ and “ Wink” both found on his platinum Certified album No doubt about it” . By the way you may know him by his professional name Neal McCoy.

In 2005, Neal McCoy and his manager Karen Kane founded a label called 903 Music. His first single for his own label was “Billy’s Got His Beer Goggles On”, which reached the Top 10 on the Hot Country Songs chart in 2005.

Rusty Wier signed recording contracts with ABC Records ,20th Century and Columbia Records throughout the 1970’s, writing or co-writing most of the material for all the albums he released. He appeared on Austin City Limits in 1976 and 1977, delivering his unique brand of “Rusticana.”

Lonestar began in 1992 as a band named Texassee. This name was derived from the fact that all five members were natives of Texas, and met in Nashville, Tennessee’s Opryland USA theme park.

Lonestar first charted on Hot Country Songs in late 1995. Nine of the band’s singles reached number 1 on this chart: “No News”, “Come Cryin’ to Me”, “Amazed”, “Smile”, “What About Now”, “Tell Her”, “I’m Already There”, “My Front Porch Looking In”, and “Mr. Mom”, with nine more reaching Top 10 on the same chart.