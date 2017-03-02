Programming Announcement - KBEC 1390

Attention KBEC flea marketers! Starting Monday March 6th the show will start at 8:25am, Monday through Saturdays. There will be no break at the top of the hour, so the show will end at 9:55. You’ll have an hour and 1/2 of interrupted buying selling and trading time. You still can call in three times a week, list 4 items and can’t be employed in the items you are selling. We welcome all community announcements as well.

For you folks wondering about the long format programs like the Waxahachie Chamber Chat, Blessing Galore, Baylor Scott and Whites Health tips, The Master Gardeners and Police Department segment, they will start right after TSN Sports each morning at 8:10 and run through 8:25. We are adding two new segments on Tuesday mornings Midlothian Chamber Talk will get you informed about this bustling community and on Wednesday’s we are introducing People and Places of Ellis County hosted by David Compton. This ends the current “Under Construction Projects” at KBEC 1390 Classic Texas music… we take you back to your normal programming…