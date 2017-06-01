Nowhere But Texas - KBEC 1390

KBEC is proud to present the biggest contest in its history! There certainly is Nowhere But Texas that you’ll find so many great deals.

This year marks the 6th anniversary of Nowhere but Texas. KBEC will be giving away $1390 to one lucky listener at 4:30 pm on July 28th. You will have 5 minutes to call in and claim your check. You can only register at the participating retailers locations listed below. These retailers have been kind enough to also provide us items to give way leading up to the drawing.

You have another way to win during the contest period of June 12th through July 28th. Throughout each day we will ask listeners to call in when they hear the “Nowhere but Texas” theme Song (Steve Helms Band). We will announce which caller will be our contestant to guess the lucky digit 1-3-9 or 0. If they match the computer generated answer they win the retailers item.

Please note you can only register at the retailer locations for the $1390 cash prizes and are only eligible for the items they are advertising when purchased in store. You must be 18 Years of age to enter and KBEC employees and family members are not eligible. All taxes are the responsibility of the winner.

Our official rules list for the contest is:

One entry per person per visit.

Entries must be entered by persons 18 years of age or older.

No KBEC or sponsor employees or families may enter.

The drawing will take place Friday, July 28th at 4:30pm.

You must be listening to KBEC to win.

You can register at any participating retailer from June 12th through July 28th.

Below is a list of participating vendors, their specials, and where you can find them!

T. Beresford Original Art & American Goods

Offering $13.90 Meat Church Season-All with recipe cards presented in a wooden tray

OR

$13.90 box of Singe Malt Scotch Whiskey chocolates by Quintessential Chocolates out of Frederickburg, Texas presented in a wooden tray

(207 S College St, Waxahachie)

Ta Molly’s Mexican Kitchen

Offering Cin-a-Molly desserts for $1.39

(1735 Hwy 77 North Waxahachie)

Access Self Storage & Truck Rental

Offering any size storage at Midlothian location for one month for $139

(561 E Ovilla Rd, Red Oak)

Jerry’s J&W Carpets

Offering carpet and wood cleaner for $1.39

(305 E Main Midlothian)

Metal Mart

(7200 N I-35E, Waxahachie, TX)

Glenn’s Warehouse Carpets

Offering area rugs for $139

(301 N. College St. Waxahachie, TX)

HLH&R Metals

(1541 Shawnee Rd Waxahachie, TX 75165)

B & C Parts and Supply

(201 S. Kaufman St. Ennis, TX)

H&H Grocery

Offering a breakfast biscuit for $1.39

(602 S. Rogers St. Waxahachie, TX)

Compton’s Carpet Cleaning & Restoration

Offering 2 rooms and a hall cleaned for $139

(1316 W. Main St. Waxahachie, TX)

Jerry’s Tires and Wheels

Offering rotation & balance on standard passenger vehicles, for $13.90. Regular $25 value.

(1509 W Hwy 287 Business, Waxahachie)

Taco Casa

(908 Ferris Ave, Waxahachie)

Nowhere but Texas features 13 retailers offering you great deals and merchandise priced at $1.39, $13.90 or $139.00. We will draw from all retailers’ entries on July 28th at 4:30pm. You will have 5 minutes to call in and claim $1,390 from KBEC 1390 Classic Texas music as we celebrate “Nowhere but Texas”. If no winner calls in we will continue to draw another name until a winner calls in. You are allowed to enter at each retail location one time per visit. No purchase necessary. KBEC employees, contract laborers or family members are not eligible.