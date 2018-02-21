 Live in Texas:Charley Pride: In Person, Recorded at Panther Hall & Buck Owens Live From Austin - KBEC 1390
Join us on Thursday, February 22nd at 7pm to hear this week let’s have fun with numbers – I’m playing 2 albums.

First up is Charley Pride: In Person, recorded at Panther Hall. The second album is Buck Owens: Live From Austin.

Charley Pride Track Listing

  1. Intro by Bo Powell
  2. The Last thing on My Mind
  3. Just Between You and Me
  4. I Know one
  5. Dialogue
  6. Lovesick Blues
  7. The Image of Me
  8.  Kaw-Liga
  9. Shutters and Boards
  10. Six of Baltimore
  11. Streets of Baltimore
  12. Got Leavin’ on Her Mind
  13. Crystal Chandeliers
  14. Cotton Fields

 

 

Buck Owens Live From Austin 

  1. Act Naturally 
  2. Together Again
  3. Love’s Gonna Live Here
  4. Crying Time
  5. Tiger by the Tail
  6. A-11
  7. Hot Dog
  8. Put Another Quarter in the Jukebox
  9. Memphis
  10. Under Your Spell Again
  11. Johnny B. Goode

 

