Live in Texas:Charley Pride: In Person, Recorded at Panther Hall & Buck Owens Live From Austin - KBEC 1390

Live in Texas:Charley Pride: In Person, Recorded at Panther Hall & Buck Owens Live From Austin

Join us on Thursday, February 22nd at 7pm to hear this week let’s have fun with numbers – I’m playing 2 albums.

First up is Charley Pride: In Person, recorded at Panther Hall. The second album is Buck Owens: Live From Austin.

Charley Pride Track Listing

Intro by Bo Powell The Last thing on My Mind Just Between You and Me I Know one Dialogue Lovesick Blues The Image of Me Kaw-Liga Shutters and Boards Six of Baltimore Streets of Baltimore Got Leavin’ on Her Mind Crystal Chandeliers Cotton Fields

Buck Owens Live From Austin