Live in Texas:Charley Pride: In Person, Recorded at Panther Hall & Buck Owens Live From Austin - KBEC 1390

Join us on Thursday, February 22nd at 7pm to hear this week let’s have fun with numbers – I’m playing 2 albums.
First up is Charley Pride: In Person, recorded at Panther Hall. The second album is Buck Owens: Live From Austin.
Charley Pride Track Listing
- Intro by Bo Powell
- The Last thing on My Mind
- Just Between You and Me
- I Know one
- Dialogue
- Lovesick Blues
- The Image of Me
- Kaw-Liga
- Shutters and Boards
- Six of Baltimore
- Streets of Baltimore
- Got Leavin’ on Her Mind
- Crystal Chandeliers
- Cotton Fields
Buck Owens Live From Austin
- Act Naturally
- Together Again
- Love’s Gonna Live Here
- Crying Time
- Tiger by the Tail
- A-11
- Hot Dog
- Put Another Quarter in the Jukebox
- Memphis
- Under Your Spell Again
- Johnny B. Goode