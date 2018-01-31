 Live in Texas: Willie Nelson - Live At Floore's - KBEC 1390
Live Radio Stream
Home / Live In Texas / Live in Texas: Willie Nelson – Live At Floore’s

Live in Texas: Willie Nelson – Live At Floore’s

Join us on Thursday, February 1st at 7pm to hear this week’s album Willie Nelson – Live At Floore’s.

Track Listing

  1. Whiskey River + Still is Still Movin + Beer For My Horse
  2.  Good Hearted Woman
  3.  Shotgun Willie
  4.  Down Yonder
  5.  Me and Paul
  6.  Help Me Make It Through The Night
  7.  Angel Flying Too Close To The Ground
  8.  On The Road Again
  9.  Always On My Mind
  10.  Band of Brothers
  11.  Blue Eyes Crying in the Rain
  12.  Will The Circle Be Unbroken + I’ll Fly Away
  13.  Roll Me Up and Smoke Me When I Die + I Saw The Light + Outro

Check Also

Live in Texas: Will be playing Gary Stewart – Live At Billy Bob’s

Join us on Thursday, December 28th at 7pm to hear this week’s album Will be …

Designed by Baggies47.com
© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved