Live In Texas: Willie Nelson - Live At Floore's Country Store - KBEC 1390

Live In Texas: Willie Nelson – Live At Floore’s Country Store

Join us on Thursday, April 27th, at 7pm to hear the entire Willie Nelson: Live at Floore’s Country Store record!

Track Listing

  1. Whiskey River + Still is Still Movin + Beer For My Horses
  2. Good Hearted Woman
  3. Shotgun Willie
  4. Down Yonder
  5. Me and Paul
  6. Help Me Make It Through The Night
  7. Angel Flying Too Close To The Ground
  8. On The Road Again
  9. Always On My Mind
  10. Band of Brothers
  11. Blue Eyes Crying in the Rain
  12. Will The Circle Be Unbroken + I’ll Fly Away
  13. Roll Me Up and Smoke Me When I Die + I Saw The Light + Outro

 

