Live In Texas: Willie Nelson - Live At Floore's Country Store - KBEC 1390

Join us on Thursday, April 27th, at 7pm to hear the entire Willie Nelson: Live at Floore’s Country Store record!
Track Listing
- Whiskey River + Still is Still Movin + Beer For My Horses
- Good Hearted Woman
- Shotgun Willie
- Down Yonder
- Me and Paul
- Help Me Make It Through The Night
- Angel Flying Too Close To The Ground
- On The Road Again
- Always On My Mind
- Band of Brothers
- Blue Eyes Crying in the Rain
- Will The Circle Be Unbroken + I’ll Fly Away
- Roll Me Up and Smoke Me When I Die + I Saw The Light + Outro