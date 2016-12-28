 Live in Texas: Willie Nelson - Live at the Choctaw Event Center - KBEC 1390
Live in Texas: Willie Nelson – Live at the Choctaw Event Center

Tune in to KBEC 1390 on Thursday, December 29th  at 7pm to hear the entire Willie Nelson – Live at the Choctaw Event Center in Durant, OK.

Track Listingscreen-shot-2016-12-28-at-12-10-34-pm

  1. Whiskey River – Still is Still Movin’ To Me – Beer For My Horses
  2. Good Hearted Woman
  3. Don’t Let Your Babies Grow Up To Be Cowboys
  4. Time Slips Away – Crazy Nightlife
  5. Down Yonder
  6. Band Intro
  7. Texas Flood
  8. Jambalaya – Hey Good Lookin’
  9. Move it on Over
  10. City Of New Orleans – To All The Girls
  11. Georgia On My Mind
  12. Shoeshine Man
  13. Blue Eyes Crying In The Rain
  14. Georgia On A Fast Train
  15. Angel Flying Too Close To The Ground
  16. On The Road Again
  17. Always On My Mind
  18. Nuages
  19. Band of Brothers
  20. Circle Be Unbroken – I’ll Fly Away
  21. Roll Me Up and Smoke When I Die
  22. I Saw the Light – Outro

