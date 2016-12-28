Live in Texas: Willie Nelson - Live at the Choctaw Event Center - KBEC 1390

Tune in to KBEC 1390 on Thursday, December 29th at 7pm to hear the entire Willie Nelson – Live at the Choctaw Event Center in Durant, OK.
Track Listing
- Whiskey River – Still is Still Movin’ To Me – Beer For My Horses
- Good Hearted Woman
- Don’t Let Your Babies Grow Up To Be Cowboys
- Time Slips Away – Crazy Nightlife
- Down Yonder
- Band Intro
- Texas Flood
- Jambalaya – Hey Good Lookin’
- Move it on Over
- City Of New Orleans – To All The Girls
- Georgia On My Mind
- Shoeshine Man
- Blue Eyes Crying In The Rain
- Georgia On A Fast Train
- Angel Flying Too Close To The Ground
- On The Road Again
- Always On My Mind
- Nuages
- Band of Brothers
- Circle Be Unbroken – I’ll Fly Away
- Roll Me Up and Smoke When I Die
- I Saw the Light – Outro