Live In Texas: Texas Tornados - Live From Austin, TX - KBEC 1390

Join us on April 20th at 7pm to hear the entire Texas Tornados: Live From Austin, TX album!

Track Listing

Soy de San Luis A Man Can Cry (Hey Baby) Que Paso Laredo Rose Ay Te Dejo en San Antonio Cancion Mixteca Dinero Mathilda Adios Mexico She Never Spoke Spanish To Me Only One Mendocino Wasted Days and Wasted Night Baby What You Want Me To Do If That’s What You’re Thinking Who Were You Thinkin’ Of Before the Next Teardrop Falls She’s About a Mover 96 Tears

Here’s an official review of the record from Allmusic.com.