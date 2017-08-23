Live In Texas: Stevie Ray Vaughan - Live Alive - KBEC 1390

We lost this great musician 27 years ago on Sunday, so we’re celebrating his music. Tune into KBEC 1390 on Thursday, August 24th at 7pm to hear the entire Stevie Ray Vaughan – Live Alive record!
Track Listing
- Say What!
- Ain’t Gone ‘N’ Give up on Love
- Pride and Joy
- Mary Had a Little Lamb
- Superstition
- I’m Leaving You
- Cold Shot
- Willie the Wimp
- Look at Little Sister
- Texas Flood
- Voodoo Child (Slight Return)
- Love Struck Baby
- Change It
Here’s what Allmusic.com has to say about this release!
Live Alive is a magnificent double-length showcase for Stevie Ray Vaughan’s guitar playing, featuring a number of extended jams on a selection of most of the best material from Vaughan’s first three albums, plus covers of “Willie the Wimp,” “I’m Leaving You (Commit a Crime),” and Stevie Wonder’s “Superstition.” The album may not be exceptionally tight or concise, but then again, that’s not the point. The renditions here sound less polished than the studio versions, with Vaughan’s guitar tone bitingly down and dirty and his playing spontaneous and passionate.
– Steve Huey