Live In Texas: Stevie Ray Vaughan - Live Alive - KBEC 1390

We lost this great musician 27 years ago on Sunday, so we’re celebrating his music. Tune into KBEC 1390 on Thursday, August 24th at 7pm to hear the entire Stevie Ray Vaughan – Live Alive record!

Track Listing

Say What! Ain’t Gone ‘N’ Give up on Love Pride and Joy Mary Had a Little Lamb Superstition I’m Leaving You Cold Shot Willie the Wimp Look at Little Sister Texas Flood Voodoo Child (Slight Return) Love Struck Baby Change It

Here’s what Allmusic.com has to say about this release!