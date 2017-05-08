Live In Texas: Roy Clark - Live at Billy Bob's Texas - KBEC 1390

Tune in to KBEC 1390 on Thursday, May 11th at 7pm to hear the entire Roy Clark: Live at Billy Bob’s Texas album!

Track Listing

Caravan Love Takes Two Roanoke (Fiddle Tune) Come Live With Me Thank God and Greyhound Riders in the Sky I Never Picked Cotton Foggy Mountain Breakdown Dueling Banjos Moscow Nights Lara’s Theme El Cumbanchero If I Had To Do It All Over Again Making Believe Salty Dog Blues Yesterday, When I Was Young Malaguena

Here’s what Allmusic.com had to say about this release.