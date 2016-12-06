 Live in Texas: Robert Earl Keen - Live From Austin, TX - KBEC 1390
Live in Texas: Robert Earl Keen – Live From Austin, TX

Tune in to KBEC 1390 on Thursday, December 8th at 7pm to hear the entire Robert Earl Keen – Live from Austin, TX record!

Track Listing

  1. Dreadful Selfish Crime
  2. Blow You Away
  3. Shades of Gray
  4. I’m Goin’ to Town
  5. That Buckin’ Song
  6. I Still Miss Someone
  7. The Coming Home of the Son and Brother
  8. The Road Goes on Forever
  9. Merry Christmas from the Family
  10. Snowin’ on Raton
  11. Not a Drop of Rain
  12. Wild Wind
  13. Goin’ Nowhere Blues
  14. Down that Dusty Trail
  15. Feelin’ Good Again
  16. Walkin’ Cane
  17. Travelin’ Light

