Live In Texas: Outlaw Country - Live From Austin - KBEC 1390

Tune into KBEC on Thursday, August 31st, at 7pm to hear the entire Outlaw Country Album – Live From Austin TX!
Track Listing
- Fighter – Kris Kristofferson
- I’d have Been Out of Jail – Waylon Jennings
- Just One love – Waylon Jennings
- First One Love – Willie Nelson/ Kimmie Rhodes
- We Don’t Run – Kris Kristofferson / Willie Nelson
- Promise – Kris Kristofferson
- I Do Believe – Waylon Jennings
- Espiritu Santo Bay – Kimmie Rhodes
- You Just Can’t Beat Jesus Christ – Billy Joe Shaver
- Too Sick to Pray – Willie Nelson
- Pilgrims Progress – Kris Kristofferson
- just watch Your Mama and Me – Waylon Jennings
- Lines – Kimmie Rhodes
- On the Road Again – Waylon Jennings/Kris Kristofferson/Willie Nelson/Kimmie Rhodes/Billy Joel Shaver