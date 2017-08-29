 Live In Texas: Outlaw Country - Live From Austin - KBEC 1390
Live In Texas: Outlaw Country – Live From Austin

Live In Texas: Outlaw Country – Live From Austin

Tune into KBEC on Thursday, August 31st, at 7pm to hear the entire Outlaw Country Album – Live From Austin TX!

Track Listing

  1. Fighter – Kris Kristofferson 
  2. I’d have Been Out of Jail – Waylon Jennings
  3. Just One love – Waylon Jennings
  4. First One Love – Willie Nelson/ Kimmie Rhodes
  5. We Don’t Run – Kris Kristofferson / Willie Nelson
  6. Promise – Kris Kristofferson
  7. I Do Believe – Waylon Jennings
  8. Espiritu Santo Bay – Kimmie Rhodes
  9. You Just Can’t Beat Jesus Christ – Billy Joe Shaver
  10. Too Sick to Pray – Willie Nelson
  11. Pilgrims Progress – Kris Kristofferson
  12. just watch Your Mama and Me – Waylon Jennings
  13. Lines – Kimmie Rhodes
  14. On the Road Again  – Waylon Jennings/Kris Kristofferson/Willie Nelson/Kimmie Rhodes/Billy Joel Shaver

 

