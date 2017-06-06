Live in Texas: Nitty Gritty Dirt Band - Live Two Five - KBEC 1390

Tune in to KBEC 1390 on Thursday, June 8th, at 7pm to hear the entire Nitty Gritty Dirt Band record Live Two Five!
Track Listing
- High Horse
- I’ve Been Lookin’
- Make a Little Magic
- You Ain’t Going Nowhere
- The Long Hard Road (The Sharecropper’s Dream)
- Stand a Little Rain
- Dance Little Jean
- Mr. Bojangles
- Workin’ Man (Nowhere to Go)
- Ripplin’ Waters
- El Harpo
- Fishin’ in the Dark
- Baby’s Got a Hold On Me
- Face on the Cutting Room Floor
- Partners, Brothers and Friends
- Cadillac Ranch
Here what Allmusic.com has to say about this release!
Recorded during three shows at the Red Deer Fine Arts Center in Alberta, Canada, in 1991, Live Two Five contains a healthy portion of the band’s significant hit output. Consisting mostly of faithful, slightly extended versions of their classic laid-back country-rock classics, only a meandering 11-minute “Ripplin’ Waters” and a completely unnecessary harmonica instrumental on “Harpo” are significant low points. Of course, many of the songs eventually descend into band members pandering for applause and crowd sing-alongs, so this is aimed at the more avid fan. Still, there is more than enough to keep the casual fan interested. – Matt Fink