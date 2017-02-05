Live in Texas: Moe Bandy & Joe Stampley - Live at Billy Bob's - KBEC 1390

Tune in to KBEC on Thursday, February 9th at 7pm to hear the entire Moe Bandy & Joe Stampley – Live at Billy Bob’s record!

Track Listing

All These Things Every Day I Have To Cry Some Do You Ever Fool Around Whiskey Chasin’ Penny Roll On Big Mama Just Because/Window Faces South Following the Feeling Bandy the Rodeo Clown Here I Am Drunk Again Americana Hey Joe (Hey Moe) Tell Old I Ain’t Here To Get On Home Honky Tonk Queen Good Ol’ Men Holding the Bad Where’s the Dress Just Good Ol’ Boys

Here’s a review of the album by Allmusic.com’s Richie Unterberger!