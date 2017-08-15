 Live In Texas: Johnny Cash / Willie Nelson - VH1 Storytellers - KBEC 1390
Live Radio Stream
Home / Live In Texas / Live In Texas: Johnny Cash / Willie Nelson – VH1 Storytellers

Live In Texas: Johnny Cash / Willie Nelson – VH1 Storytellers

Tune into KBEC on Thursday, August 17th, at 7pm to hear the entire Johnny Cash / Willie Nelson – VH1 Storytellers!

Track Listing

 

  1. (Ghost) Riders in the Sky
  2. Worried Man
  3. Worried Man
  4. Don’t Take Your Guns to Town
  5. Funny How Time Slips Away
  6. Flesh and Blood
  7. Crazy
  8. Unchained
  9. Night Life
  10. Drive On
  11. Me and Paul
  12. I Still Miss Someone
  13. Always on My Mind
  14. Folsom Prison Blues
  15. On the Road Again

Here’s what Allmusic.com has to say about this release!

Borrowing a concept from Ray Davies, who promoted his X-Ray autobiography with a series of intimate concerts where he read excerpts, told stories about his songs, and played both familiar and obscure tunes, VH1 designed their Storytellers show as a way for celebrated singer/songwriters to work their way through their back catalogs, adding some insights along the way. Johnny Cash and Willie Nelson’s VH1 Storytellers is one of the first records in the series, and it’s something of a minor gem. The two songwriters share the stage, telling brief stories about their work and exchanging compliments as they play a selection of both famous and relatively obscure tunes. Neither Cash nor Nelson reveals too much, but the relaxed atmosphere, wry anecdotes and warm versions of standards makes VH1 Storytellers a welcome supplement to their catalogs. [VH1 Storytellers was also released by American in 2002.] – Stephen Thomas Erlewine

Check Also

Live in Texas: Eagles – Hell Freezes Over

Tune in to KBEC on Thursday, July 20th and listen in as we celebrate Don …

Designed by Baggies47.com
© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved