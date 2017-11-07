 Live in Texas: John Conlee - Live At Billy Bob's - KBEC 1390
Live in Texas: John Conlee – Live At Billy Bob’s

Join us on Thursday, November 9th at 7pm to hear the entire John Conlee – Live At Billy Bob’s album!

Track Listing

  1. Intro 
  2. Common Man
  3. Busted
  4. Domestic Life
  5. Old School
  6. Lady  Lay Down
  7. Doghouse
  8. Miss Emily’s Picture
  9. I Don’t Remember Loving You
  10. The Carpenter
  11. Backside of Thirty
  12. As Long as I’m Rockin’ with You
  13. Friday Night Blues
  14. Lay Around and Love You
  15. Rose Colored Glasses
  16. The Night Life/Please Help Me Find Someone to Love
  17. Got My Heart Set on You
  18. I’m Only in it for the Love

 

Allmusic.com Review by Hank Small

 

It’s been far too long since a new John Conlee studio album, but in the meantime this concert date Live at Billy Bob’s Texas is more than an acceptable substitute. The 18 tracks included here feature almost all of the singer’s biggest hits, from “Rose Colored Glasses” to “Lady Lay Down” to “Common Man,” each crisply rendered by a fine backing band; Conlee himself is in excellent form throughout — if anything, the passage of time has made his vocals even more affecting.

