Live in Texas: John Conlee - Live At Billy Bob's - KBEC 1390

Join us on Thursday, November 9th at 7pm to hear the entire John Conlee – Live At Billy Bob’s album!
Track Listing
- Intro
- Common Man
- Busted
- Domestic Life
- Old School
- Lady Lay Down
- Doghouse
- Miss Emily’s Picture
- I Don’t Remember Loving You
- The Carpenter
- Backside of Thirty
- As Long as I’m Rockin’ with You
- Friday Night Blues
- Lay Around and Love You
- Rose Colored Glasses
- The Night Life/Please Help Me Find Someone to Love
- Got My Heart Set on You
- I’m Only in it for the Love
Allmusic.com Review by Hank Small
It’s been far too long since a new John Conlee studio album, but in the meantime this concert date Live at Billy Bob’s Texas is more than an acceptable substitute. The 18 tracks included here feature almost all of the singer’s biggest hits, from “Rose Colored Glasses” to “Lady Lay Down” to “Common Man,” each crisply rendered by a fine backing band; Conlee himself is in excellent form throughout — if anything, the passage of time has made his vocals even more affecting.