Live In Texas: Jerry Lee Lewis - Live From Austin - KBEC 1390

Tune into KBEC 1390 on Thursday, October 5th at 7pm to hear the entire Jerry Lee Lewis – Live from Austin Tx record!
Track Listing
- Keep Mt Motor Runnin’
- You Win Again
- Sweet Little 16
- 39 and Holding
- Think About It Darlin
- Rock & Roll Over (Teenage Queen)
- Boogie Woogie Country Man
- C.C. Rider
- Chantilly Lace
- I’ll Find it Where I can
- In the Garden
- No Headstone on My Grave
- What’d I Say
- Great Balls of Fire
- Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On
Here’s what Allmusic.com has to say about this release!
From the Live from Austin, TX series documenting performances from the syndicated Austin City Limits public television program comes this volume of Jerry Lee Lewis from October of 1983. Of the many officially released and bootlegged performance of the Killer from his mid-’50s debut on Sun to the present day, this one ranks among the finest. There are 15 cuts here, featuring Lewis fronting a taut sextet that includes guitarists Kenny Lovelace and Joel Shumaker, bassist Bob Moore, organist Bill Strom, and drummer Buddy Harmon. The tunes range from Hank Williams’ “You Win Again” to Chuck Berry’s “Sweet Little 16,” “39 and Holding,” “C.C. Rider,” “Chantilly Lace” (leaving the Big Bopper’s version in the dust), Charlie Rich’s “No Headstone on My Grave,” Ray Charles’ “What’d I Say,” and more, all topped off by his best-known tracks: “Great Balls of Fire” (written by Otis Blackwell, the man who made Elvis Presley famous) and, of course, “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On.” The show is beautifully edited and the Killer’s control of the gig is total. He understands how to bring it down and tear it up. There are a number of volumes in this series that simply don’t get it for one reason or another; Jerry Lee’s gig on Austin City Limits does — and hard. Get it. – Thom Jurek