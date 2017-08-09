Live In Texas: Glen Campbell - Live At The Royal Festival Hall - KBEC 1390

Tune into KBEC on Thursday, August 10th, at 7pm as we honor Gen Campbell by playing his Live At
The Royal Festival Hall record!
Track Listing
- Medley: Stars/Rhinestone Cowboy
- Dreams of the Everyday Housewife
- Medley: (Let Me Be Your) Teddy Bear/Loving You
- Streets of London
- Try a Little Kindness
- Southern Nights
- Medley: Good Vibrations/Help Me, Rhonda/Surfer Girl/Surfin’ U.S.A.
- God Only Knows
- If You Go Away
- Sunflower
- By the Time I Get to Phoenix
- Galveston
- Wichita Lineman
- MacArthur Park
- This Is Sarah’s Song
- Classical Gas
- The William Tell Overture
- Soliloquy
- That’s When the Music Takes Me
- Amazing Grace