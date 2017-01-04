Live in Texas: Earl Thomas Conley - Live at Billy Bob's - KBEC 1390

Tune in to KBEC 1390 on Thursday, January 5th at 7pm to hear the entire Earl Thomas Conley – Live at Billy Bob’s record!
Track Listing
- Somewhere Between Right and Wrong
- Your Love’s On The Line
- Don’t Make It Easy For Me
- Angel In Disguise
- Chance of Lovin’ You
- Hard Days & Honky Tonk Nights
- What She Is (Is A Woman In Love)
- Holding Her and Loving You
- Once In A Blue Moon
- Brotherly Love
- Heavenly Bodies
- What I’d Say
- Fire & Smoke
- Love Don’t Care (Whose Heart It Breaks)
- Shadow of a Doubt
- I Can’t Win for Losin’ You