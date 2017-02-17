Live in Texas: Deep in the Heart of Texas - Aaron Watson Live - KBEC 1390

Tune in to KBEC 1390 on Thursday, February 23rd at 7pm to hear the entire record, then go out and buy a physical copy on the day that it’s released, Friday, February 24th!
Track Listing
- Love Makin’ Song
- Heyday Tonight
- Except for Jessie
- Hearts are Breaking Across Texas
- Rollercoaster Ride
- Angels and Outlaws
- San Angel0
- All American Country Girl
- Bob Willis Is Still the King
- Grandad, Paw Paw, John Pop and Mr. Pete
- Barbed Wire Halo
- 3rd Gear & 17
- Wake Up & Smell the Coffee
- Unbelievably Beautiful
- Thanks for Freedom
- The Fighting Side of Me
- Lonely Lubbock Nights
- East Bound and Down
- Breaker, Breaker One Nine
- Off The Record
- The Orphans of the Brazos Band
- Reckless