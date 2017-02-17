 Live in Texas: Deep in the Heart of Texas - Aaron Watson Live - KBEC 1390
Live Radio Stream
Home / Live In Texas / Live in Texas: Deep in the Heart of Texas – Aaron Watson Live

Live in Texas: Deep in the Heart of Texas – Aaron Watson Live

Tune in to KBEC 1390 on Thursday, February 23rd at 7pm to hear the entire record, then go out and buy a physical copy on the day that it’s released, Friday, February 24th!

Track Listing

  1. Love Makin’ Song
  2. Heyday Tonight
  3. Except for Jessie
  4. Hearts are Breaking Across Texas
  5. Rollercoaster Ride
  6. Angels and Outlaws
  7. San Angel0
  8. All American Country Girl
  9. Bob Willis Is Still the King
  10. Grandad, Paw Paw, John Pop and Mr. Pete
  11. Barbed Wire Halo
  12. 3rd Gear & 17
  13. Wake Up & Smell the Coffee
  14. Unbelievably Beautiful
  15. Thanks for Freedom
  16. The Fighting Side of Me
  17. Lonely Lubbock Nights
  18. East Bound and Down
  19. Breaker, Breaker One Nine
  20. Off The Record
  21. The Orphans of the Brazos Band
  22. Reckless

Check Also

Live in Texas: Jack Ingram – Live at Billy Bob’s Texas

Tune in to KBEC 1390 on Thursday, January 26th at 7pm to hear the entire …

Designed by Baggies47.com
© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved