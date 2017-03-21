 Live in Texas: Cooder Graw - Live at Billy Bob's Texas - KBEC 1390
Live in Texas: Cooder Graw – Live at Billy Bob’s Texas

Tune in to KBEC 1390 on Thursday, March 23rd, at 7pm to hear the entire Cooder Graw: Live at Billy Bob’s Texas album! Be sure to get tickets to see him on March 31st and April 1st at the Outlaws and Legends Music Festival!

Track Listing:

  1. Llano Estacado
  2. New Press
  3. Shifting Gears
  4. King of the Diary Queen
  5. God Only Knows
  6. Salty Boogie
  7. This Hurt
  8. Dirty Little Hometown Girl
  9. Better Days
  10. Angry Cockroaches
  11. Boogaloo
  12. Wicked Witch of the West
  13. 18 Wheels of Loving
  14. Motel Lights
  15. Willie’s Guitar
  16. Sate Line

 

