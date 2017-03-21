Live in Texas: Cooder Graw - Live at Billy Bob's Texas - KBEC 1390

Tune in to KBEC 1390 on Thursday, March 23rd, at 7pm to hear the entire Cooder Graw: Live at Billy Bob’s Texas album! Be sure to get tickets to see him on March 31st and April 1st at the Outlaws and Legends Music Festival!
Track Listing:
- Llano Estacado
- New Press
- Shifting Gears
- King of the Diary Queen
- God Only Knows
- Salty Boogie
- This Hurt
- Dirty Little Hometown Girl
- Better Days
- Angry Cockroaches
- Boogaloo
- Wicked Witch of the West
- 18 Wheels of Loving
- Motel Lights
- Willie’s Guitar
- Sate Line