 Live in Texas: Bob Wills and his Texas Playboys - Tiffany Transcriptions, Vol 2 - KBEC 1390
Live in Texas: Bob Wills and his Texas Playboys – Tiffany Transcriptions, Vol 2

Tune in to KBEC 1390 on Thursday, January 19th to hear the entire Tiffany Transcriptions, Volume 2 record from Bob Wills and his Texas Playboys!

Track Listingscreen-shot-2017-01-16-at-10-32-29-am

  1. Take Me Back to Tulsa
  2. Faded Love
  3. Right or Wrong
  4. Bring It On Down To My House Honey
  5. Cherokee Maiden
  6. Steel Guitar Rag
  7. Stay a Little Longer
  8. Roly Poly
  9. Cotton Eyed Joe
  10. Time Changes Everything
  11. Corrine, Corrina
  12. Ida Red
  13. Maiden’s Prayer
  14. San Antonio Rose

Allmusic.com Review from Bruce Eder

Subtitled “The Best of the Tiffanys,” Tiffany Transcriptions, Vol. 2 is 14-song collection made up of live-in-the-studio radio transcription versions of some of Bob Wills’ most popular numbers, including “Take Me Back to Tulsa,” “Cherokee Maiden,” “Steel Guitar Rag,” “Ida Red,” and “San Antonio Rose.” Essentially a live best-of, the performances and the material are unique, with some superb spontaneous jamming and experimentation and overall good spirits. (source)

