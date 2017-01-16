Live in Texas: Bob Wills and his Texas Playboys - Tiffany Transcriptions, Vol 2 - KBEC 1390

Tune in to KBEC 1390 on Thursday, January 19th to hear the entire Tiffany Transcriptions, Volume 2 record from Bob Wills and his Texas Playboys!

Allmusic.com Review from Bruce Eder

Subtitled “The Best of the Tiffanys,” Tiffany Transcriptions, Vol. 2 is 14-song collection made up of live-in-the-studio radio transcription versions of some of Bob Wills’ most popular numbers, including “Take Me Back to Tulsa,” “Cherokee Maiden,” “Steel Guitar Rag,” “Ida Red,” and “San Antonio Rose.” Essentially a live best-of, the performances and the material are unique, with some superb spontaneous jamming and experimentation and overall good spirits. (source)