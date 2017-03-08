Live in Texas: The Best of George Jones - KBEC 1390

Tune in to KBEC 1390 on Thursday, March 9th at 7pm to hear 2 best of George Jones LIVE albums! The first is George Jones: First Time Live! The second is Setlist: The Best of George Jones Live!
Track listing for First Time Live:
- No Show Jones
- The Race is On
- Fox on the Run
- Tennessee Whiskey
- I’m Not Ready Yet
- Who’s Gonna Chop My Baby’s Kindlin’
- Medley: I’ll Share My World With You, The Window Up Above, etc.
- You Better Treat Your Man Right
- He Stopped Loving Her Today
- She’s My Rock
Track Listing for Setlist: The Best of George Jones Live:
- I’m Ragged But I’m Right
- Once You’ve Had the Best
- Bartender’s Blues
- Who’s Gonna Fill Their Shoes
- White Lightning
- She Thinks I Still Care
- If Drinkin’ Don’t Kill Me, Her Memory Will
- Still Doin’ Time
- Wine Colored Roses
- You’ve Got a Place In My Heart
- He Stopped Loving Her Today
- The One I Loved Back Then