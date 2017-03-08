Live in Texas: The Best of George Jones - KBEC 1390

Live in Texas: The Best of George Jones

Tune in to KBEC 1390 on Thursday, March 9th at 7pm to hear 2 best of George Jones LIVE albums! The first is George Jones: First Time Live! The second is Setlist: The Best of George Jones Live!

Track listing for First Time Live:

No Show Jones The Race is On Fox on the Run Tennessee Whiskey I’m Not Ready Yet Who’s Gonna Chop My Baby’s Kindlin’ Medley: I’ll Share My World With You, The Window Up Above, etc. You Better Treat Your Man Right He Stopped Loving Her Today She’s My Rock

Track Listing for Setlist: The Best of George Jones Live: