Live in Texas: The Best of George Jones - KBEC 1390

Live in Texas: The Best of George Jones

Tune in to KBEC 1390 on Thursday, March 9th at 7pm to hear 2 best of George Jones LIVE albums! The first is George Jones: First Time Live! The second is Setlist: The Best of George Jones Live!

Track listing for First Time Live:

  1. No Show Jones
  2. The Race is On
  3. Fox on the Run
  4. Tennessee Whiskey
  5. I’m Not Ready Yet
  6. Who’s Gonna Chop My Baby’s Kindlin’
  7. Medley: I’ll Share My World With You, The Window Up Above, etc.
  8. You Better Treat Your Man Right
  9. He Stopped Loving Her Today
  10. She’s My Rock

Track Listing for Setlist: The Best of George Jones Live:

  1. I’m Ragged But I’m Right
  2. Once You’ve Had the Best
  3. Bartender’s Blues
  4. Who’s Gonna Fill Their Shoes
  5. White Lightning
  6. She Thinks I Still Care
  7. If Drinkin’ Don’t Kill Me, Her Memory Will
  8. Still Doin’ Time
  9. Wine Colored Roses
  10. You’ve Got a Place In My Heart
  11. He Stopped Loving Her Today
  12. The One I Loved Back Then

 

