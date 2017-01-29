Live in Texas: 2 Albums on 2/2! - KBEC 1390

Tune in to KBEC 1390 on Thursday, February 2nd to hear 2 great live albums! We’ll be playing Charley Pride: In Person, recorded at Panther Hall in Fort Worth, Texas and Buck Owens: Live in Austin, TX. Music starts at 7pm!
Charley Pride Track Listing
- Intro by Bo Powell
- The Last Thing On My Mind
- Just Between You and Me
- I Know One
- Dialogue
- Lovesick Blues
- The Image of Me
- Kaw-Liga
- Shutters and Boards
- Six Days on the Road
- Streets of Baltimore
- Got Leavin’ On Her Mind
- Crystal Chandeliers
- Cotton Fields
Buck Owens Track Listing
- Act Naturally
- Together Again
- Love’s Gonna Live Here
- Crying Time
- Tiger by the Tail
- A-11
- Hot Dog
- Put Another Quarter in the Jukebox
- Memphis
- Under Your Spell Again
- Johnny B. Goode