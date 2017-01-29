Live in Texas: 2 Albums on 2/2! - KBEC 1390

Tune in to KBEC 1390 on Thursday, February 2nd to hear 2 great live albums! We’ll be playing Charley Pride: In Person, recorded at Panther Hall in Fort Worth, Texas and Buck Owens: Live in Austin, TX. Music starts at 7pm!

Charley Pride Track Listing



Intro by Bo Powell The Last Thing On My Mind Just Between You and Me I Know One Dialogue Lovesick Blues The Image of Me Kaw-Liga Shutters and Boards Six Days on the Road Streets of Baltimore Got Leavin’ On Her Mind Crystal Chandeliers Cotton Fields

Buck Owens Track Listing