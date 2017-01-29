 Live in Texas: 2 Albums on 2/2! - KBEC 1390
Live in Texas: 2 Albums on 2/2!

Tune in to KBEC 1390 on Thursday, February 2nd to hear 2 great live albums! We’ll be playing Charley Pride: In Person, recorded at Panther Hall in Fort Worth, Texas and Buck Owens: Live in Austin, TX. Music starts at 7pm!

Charley Pride Track Listing

  1. Intro by Bo Powell
  2. The Last Thing On My Mind
  3. Just Between You and Me
  4. I Know One
  5. Dialogue
  6. Lovesick Blues
  7. The Image of Me
  8. Kaw-Liga
  9. Shutters and Boards
  10. Six Days on the Road
  11. Streets of Baltimore
  12. Got Leavin’ On Her Mind
  13. Crystal Chandeliers
  14. Cotton Fields

Buck Owens Track Listing 

  1. Act Naturally
  2. Together Again
  3. Love’s Gonna Live Here
  4. Crying Time
  5. Tiger by the Tail
  6. A-11
  7. Hot Dog
  8. Put Another Quarter in the Jukebox
  9. Memphis
  10. Under Your Spell Again
  11. Johnny B. Goode

