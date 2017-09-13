 Live In Texas: - KBEC 1390
Live In Texas:

Tune into KBEC on Thursday, September 14, at 7pm to hear the entire Don Williams – Live record!

 

Track Listing

  1. Good Ole Boys Like Me 
  2. Storybrook Children
  3. Take My Hand For A While
  4. Amanda
  5. There’s Never Been A time
  6. Tears
  7. Coming Apart
  8. Follow Me BAck To Louisville
  9. Spend Some Time With Me
  10. I Believe In You
  11. Ruby Tuesday
  12. Where Do I Go From Here
  13. I’ve Been Loved By The Best
  14. On Her Way To Be A Woman
  15. Always Something There To Remind Me
  16. Tulsa Time
  17. Lord I Hope THis Day Is Good
  18. You’re My Best Friend

 

