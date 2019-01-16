Live in Texas: Texas Music Scene: Live, Vol. 1

Join us on Thursday, January 17th at 7pm. This week’s album is Texas Music Scene: Live, Vol. 1.
Track Listing
- Tonight We Ride – Micky & the Motorcars
- Motor City Man – Bruce Robison / Kelly Willis
- I Lie When I Drink – Dale Watson
- Shreveport to New Orleans – Roger Greager
- Saturday Night – Wade Bowen
- Miss My Life – The Band of Heathens
- Song of Lime Juice and Despair – Shinyribs
- Last Goodbye – Reckless Kelly
- Hanging Around – William Clark Green
- Dogwood- Whiskey Myers
- If I Could Make a Livin’ Drinkin’ – Kevin Fowler
- Higher Than Willie & Jonesin’ for Haggard – Jack Ingram
- Inbetweener – Cody Canada & the Departed
- Little Late for Loving Me Now – Will Sexton
- Electric Bill – Jason Boland
- Boogie Back to Texas – Asleep at the Wheel