Live in Texas: Robert Earl Keen - No. 2 Live Dinner - KBEC 1390

Live in Texas: Robert Earl Keen – No. 2 Live Dinner

Track Listing

  1. Intro
  2. I’m Going to Town
  3. Gringo Honeymoon
  4. Merry Christmas from the Family
  5. Five Pound Bass
  6. Band Intro
  7. Rollin’ By
  8. Sonora’s Death Row
  9. When the Bluebonnets Bloom
  10. Thing it Over one time
  11. Amarillo Highway
  12. The Road Intro
  13. The Road Goes on Forever
  14. Dreadful Selfish Crime
  15. Mariano Intro
  16. Mariano
  17. I’m Comin’ Home

 

AllMusic Review by Micheal McCall

Robert Earl Keen, Jr. is a Texan who did not take the express lane to the radio airwaves. Instead, he spent more than a decade seasoning his talent while entertaining folks in the — yep, you guessed it — friendly honky tonks of Texas, where music fans tend to like individualists with plenty of personality. No. 2 Live Dinner finished off a consistently powerful string of albums recorded for Sugar Hill Records. Taped in front of rowdy, beer-swilling crowds in two Texas towns, Keen bears his good-natured raspiness into songs of desperation, danger, and raucous humor. A contemporary of Steve Earle, Lyle Lovett, and Nanci Griffith, Keen’s work has been as consistent and occasionally as strong as that of his friends. It’s taken him longer to gain a national profile, but it’s coming at a deserving time. For those unfamiliar with him, this live album will convey how well he’s loved in his home state. Listen closely, and the songs will explain why, too.

 

