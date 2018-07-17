Live in Texas: Playing Asleep At The Wheel - Live From Austin - KBEC 1390

Join us on Thursday, July 19th at 7pm to hear this week’s disc is Playing Asleep At The Wheel – Live From Austin

Track Listing

AllMusic Review by Tom Jurek

What more can you ask for? Asleep at the Wheel playing on Austin City Limits running through a smoking program of rocking, strolling Western swing tunes — with special guests like Eldon Shamblin, Johnny Gimble, Leon Rausch, and Herb Remington no less. Asleep at the Wheel have performed on Austin City Limits numerous times — including the very first broadcast program back in 1976 — but this show, recorded gorgeously from 1992, is special. The bandmembers are so relaxed, open, and in the groove here that this stands out among their live recordings. It’s true that the program is familiar, full of favorites and legendary swing tunes, though “Boot Scoot Boogie” by Brooks & Dunn’s Ronnie Dunn is also here. Some of the standouts include “Roly Poly,” “Corrine, Corrina,” “Blues for Dixie,” and the closing read of the Cindy Walker/Bob Wills tune “Sugar Moon.”