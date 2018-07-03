Live in Texas: Nitty Gritty Dirt Band - Live Two Five - KBEC 1390

Join us on Thursday, July 5th at 7pm to hear this week’s Live In Texas album is Nitty Gritty Dirt Band – Live Two Five!

Recorded during three shows at the Red Deer Fine Arts Center in Alberta, Canada, in 1991, Live Two Five contains a healthy portion of the band’s significant hit output. Consisting mostly of faithful, slightly extended versions of their classic laid-back country-rock classics, only a meandering 11-minute “Ripplin’ Waters” and a completely unnecessary harmonica instrumental on “Harpo” are significant low points. Of course, many of the songs eventually descend into band members pandering for applause and crowd sing-alongs, so this is aimed at the more avid fan. Still, there is more than enough to keep the casual fan interested.