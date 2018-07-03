 Live in Texas: Nitty Gritty Dirt Band - Live Two Five - KBEC 1390
Live Radio Stream
Home / Live In Texas / Live in Texas: Nitty Gritty Dirt Band – Live Two Five

Live in Texas: Nitty Gritty Dirt Band – Live Two Five

Join us on Thursday, July 5th at 7pm to hear this week’s Live In Texas album is Nitty Gritty Dirt Band – Live Two Five!

Track Listing

  1. High Horse
  2. I’ve Been Lookin’
  3. Make a Little Magic
  4. You Ain’t Going Nowhere
  5. The Long Hard Road (The Sharecropper’s Dream)
  6. Stand a Little Rain
  7. Dance Little Jean
  8. Mr. Bojangles
  9. Workin’ Man
  10. Ripplin’ Waters
  11. El Harpo
  12. Fishin’ on the Dark
  13. Baby’s Got a Hold on Me
  14. Face on the Cutting Room Floor
  15. Partner, Brothers, and Friends
  16. Cadillac Ranch

AllMusic Review by Matt Fink

Recorded during three shows at the Red Deer Fine Arts Center in Alberta, Canada, in 1991, Live Two Five contains a healthy portion of the band’s significant hit output. Consisting mostly of faithful, slightly extended versions of their classic laid-back country-rock classics, only a meandering 11-minute “Ripplin’ Waters” and a completely unnecessary harmonica instrumental on “Harpo” are significant low points. Of course, many of the songs eventually descend into band members pandering for applause and crowd sing-alongs, so this is aimed at the more avid fan. Still, there is more than enough to keep the casual fan interested.

 

Check Also

Live in Texas: George Jones First Time Live and Setlist 

Join us on Thursday, June 7th at 7pm to hear this week’s Live In Texas …

Designed by Baggies47.com
© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved