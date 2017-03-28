Live In Texas: Kris Kristofferson - Live From Austin - KBEC 1390

This week’s Live In Texas is Kris Kristofferson’s Live In Austin release! Tune in on Thursday, March 30th at 7pm to hear the entire record!

Track Listing

Star Crossed Medley Here Comes That Rainbow Again Help Me Make It Through The Night Me and Bobby McGee Magdalene Nobody Loves Anybody Anymore Darby’s Castle Casey’s Last Ride The Pilgrim For The Good Times Loving Her Was Easier (Than Anything I’ll Ever Do Again) Sunday Mornin’ Comin’ Down Silver Tongued Devil Smile At Me Again Why Me

Here’s what Allmusic.com has to say about this release!

This volume in the Austin City Limits series Live from Austin, Texas features Kris Kristofferson in 1981 playing a solid program of his hits — “Help Me Make It Through the Night,” “Lovin’ Her Was Easier Than Anything I’ll Ever Do Again,” “Sunday Mornin’ Comin’ Down,” “The Pilgrim,” “Silver Tongued Devil,” and material from his classic yet under-heard album To the Bone — his post-divorce record after his breakup with Rita Coolidge — from the same year, such as the opener “Star Crossed,” “Magdalene,” and “Nobody Loves Anybody Anymore.” Kristofferson is in fine form here: he’s rowdy, full of piss and vinegar, and has a crack band including guitarist Stephen Bruton, bassist Tommy McLure, drummer Sammy Creason, keyboard boss Donnie Fritts, and Billy Swann and Glen Clark — both of whom double on guitars and keyboards. There are 16 tunes in this program and it is one of the finer editions in the Live from Austin, Texas series.