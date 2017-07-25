Live In Texas: Kevin Fowler - Live at Billy Bob's - KBEC 1390

Tune in to KBEC on Thursday, July 27th, at 7pm to hear the entire Kevin Fowler – Live at Billy Bob’s record!

Willie Nelson boasted “Kevin Fowler is one of the top new forces in the new Texas music revolution. He is a great entertainer and a great songwriter.” Kevin Fowler is, as one of his songs is titled, “100% Texan.” He is traditional-sounding country music that puts you on the emotional rollercoaster–from cryin’ in your beer, to puttin’ your boot soles on top of the table and hollerin’ for more! Kevin Fowler’s “Live at Billy Bob’s Texas” captures this shining Texas star and the energy contained in his live performances. Hear why Kevin is selling out venues across Texas and why this star is burning so bright!

Track Listing