Live in Texas: John Denver - The Best of John Denver Live - KBEC 1390

Live in Texas: John Denver – The Best of John Denver Live

Join us on Thursday, October 11th at 7pm. This week’s disc is John Denver – The Best of John Denver Live.

Track Listing

  1. Rocky Mountain High 
  2. Country Roads
  3. Back Home Again
  4. I Guess He’d Rather Be in Colorado
  5. Mathew
  6. Sunshine on My Shoulders
  7. Darcy Farrow
  8. Wild Montana Skies
  9. Medley: Leaving on a Jet Plane/Goodbye
  10. Bet on the Blues
  11. I’d Rather Be a Cowboy (Lady’s Chains)
  12. Fly Away
  13. I’m Sorry
  14. Annie’s Song
  15. Poems, Prayers & Promises
  16. Calypso

 

AllMusic Review by Rodney Batdorf

The Best of John Denver Live captures the singer at his charity Wildlife Concert in 1995. Denver runs through many of his best-known songs (“Take Me Home, Country Roads,” “Rocky Mountain High,” “Sunshine on My Shoulders,” “Annie’s Song”) as well as two songs (“I’m Sorry,” “I Think I’d Rather Be a Cowboy”) that he previously had not recorded. It’s a pleasant enough record, but the performance isn’t particularly noteworthy, and even collectors will find it rather inconsequential.

