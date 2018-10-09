Live in Texas: John Denver - The Best of John Denver Live - KBEC 1390

Join us on Thursday, October 11th at 7pm. This week’s disc is John Denver – The Best of John Denver Live.

Track Listing

AllMusic Review by Rodney Batdorf

The Best of John Denver Live captures the singer at his charity Wildlife Concert in 1995. Denver runs through many of his best-known songs (“Take Me Home, Country Roads,” “Rocky Mountain High,” “Sunshine on My Shoulders,” “Annie’s Song”) as well as two songs (“I’m Sorry,” “I Think I’d Rather Be a Cowboy”) that he previously had not recorded. It’s a pleasant enough record, but the performance isn’t particularly noteworthy, and even collectors will find it rather inconsequential.