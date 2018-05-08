Live in Texas: Glen Campbell - British Live Performance Series - KBEC 1390

Join us on Thursday, May 10th at 7pm to hear this week’s Live In Texas album. This weeks album is in honor of Glen Campbell. Since he would have celebrated a birthday on April 22, this week’s album
is his British Live Performance Series.
Track Listing
- Rhinestone Cowboy
- Galveston
- By the Time I Get to Phoenix
- Try a Little Kindness
- Wichita Lineman
- She’s Gone Gone Gone
- Walkin’ in the Sun
- On a Good Night
- True Grit
- The Hand that Rocks the Cradle
- I Remember You
- Highwayman
- Streets of London
- Mull of Kintyre
- Gentle on My Mind