Live in Texas: Glen Campbell - British Live Performance Series - KBEC 1390

Live in Texas: Glen Campbell – British Live Performance Series

Join us on Thursday, May 10th at 7pm to hear this week’s Live In Texas album. This weeks album is in honor of Glen Campbell. Since he would have celebrated a birthday on April 22, this week’s album
is his  British Live Performance Series.

Track Listing

  1. Rhinestone Cowboy
  2. Galveston
  3. By the Time I Get to Phoenix
  4. Try a Little Kindness
  5. Wichita Lineman
  6. She’s Gone Gone Gone
  7. Walkin’ in the Sun
  8. On a Good Night
  9. True Grit
  10. The Hand that Rocks the Cradle
  11. I Remember You
  12. Highwayman
  13. Streets of London
  14. Mull of Kintyre
  15. Gentle on My Mind

