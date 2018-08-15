Live in Texas: Elvis - An Afternoon  In The Garden.  - KBEC 1390

Join us on Thursday, August 16th at 7pm. We lost him 41 years ago Thursday, so we’re playing Elvis – An Afternoon In The Garden.
Track Listing
- Introduction: Also Sprach Zarathustra
- That’s All Right
- Proud Mary
- Never Been to Spain
- You Don’t Have to Say You Love Me
- Until It’s Time For you to Go
- You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feelin’
- Polk Salad Annie
- Love Me
- All Shook Up
- Heartbreak Hotel
- (Let Me Be Your) Teddy Bear/Don’t Be Cruel
- Love Me Tender
- Blue Suede Shoes
- Reconsider Baby
- Hound Dog
- I’ll Remember you
- Suspicious Minds
- Introductions by Elvis
- For The Good Times
- An American Trilogy
- Funny How Time Slips
- I Can’t Stop Loving You
- Can’t Help Falling in Live
AllMusic Review by Thomas Erlewine
Afternoon in the Garden is the first official release of Elvis Presley’s afternoon concert at Madison Square Garden in June 1972. While highlights of the evening concerts were released weeks after the concert in 1972, the afternoon shows sat in the vaults until the 25th anniversary of the performance rolled around. Although the album is very similar to the previously released As Recorded at Madison Square Garden, it is nevertheless quite entertaining, capturing Elvis at the height of his extravagant, Vegas-style hits revue. It may not offer any new insights, and it may not be necessary for anyone but hardcore fans, but the record is undeniably fun.