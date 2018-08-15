 Live in Texas: Elvis - An Afternoon  In The Garden.  - KBEC 1390
Live Radio Stream
Home / Live In Texas / Live in Texas: Elvis – An Afternoon  In The Garden. 

Live in Texas: Elvis – An Afternoon  In The Garden. 

Join us on Thursday, August 16th at 7pm. We lost him 41 years ago Thursday, so we’re playing Elvis – An Afternoon In The Garden.

Track Listing

  1. Introduction: Also Sprach Zarathustra 
  2. That’s All Right
  3. Proud Mary
  4. Never Been to Spain
  5. You Don’t Have to Say You Love Me
  6. Until It’s Time For you to Go
  7. You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feelin’
  8. Polk Salad Annie
  9. Love Me
  10. All Shook Up
  11. Heartbreak Hotel
  12. (Let Me Be Your) Teddy Bear/Don’t Be Cruel
  13. Love Me Tender
  14. Blue Suede Shoes
  15. Reconsider Baby
  16. Hound Dog
  17. I’ll Remember you
  18. Suspicious Minds
  19. Introductions  by Elvis
  20. For The Good Times
  21. An American Trilogy
  22. Funny How Time Slips
  23. I Can’t Stop Loving You
  24. Can’t Help Falling in Live

AllMusic Review by Thomas Erlewine

Afternoon in the Garden is the first official release of Elvis Presley’s afternoon concert at Madison Square Garden in June 1972. While highlights of the evening concerts were released weeks after the concert in 1972, the afternoon shows sat in the vaults until the 25th anniversary of the performance rolled around. Although the album is very similar to the previously released As Recorded at Madison Square Garden, it is nevertheless quite entertaining, capturing Elvis at the height of his extravagant, Vegas-style hits revue. It may not offer any new insights, and it may not be necessary for anyone but hardcore fans, but the record is undeniably fun.

 

Check Also

Live in Texas: Playing Asleep At The Wheel – Live From Austin

Join us on Thursday, July 19th at 7pm to hear this week’s disc is Playing …

Designed by Baggies47.com
© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved