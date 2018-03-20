 Live in Texas: Aaron Watson - Deep in the Heart of Texas - KBEC 1390
Live in Texas: Aaron Watson – Deep in the Heart of Texas

Join us on Thursday, March 21st at 7pm to hear this week’s Live In Texas album. This weeks album is Aaron Watson – Deep in the Heart of Texas!

Track Listing

  1.  Love Makin’ Song
  2. Heyday Tonight
  3. Escept for Jessie
  4. Hearts Are Breaking Across Texas
  5. Rollercoaster Ride
  6. Angels & Outlaws
  7. San Angelo
  8. All American County Girl
  9. Bob Willis Is Still the King
  10. Grandad, Paw Paw, John Pop & Mr. Pete
  11. Barbed Wire Halo
  12. 3rd Gear & 17
  13. Wake Up & Smell the Coffee
  14. Unbelievably Beautiful
  15. Thanks for Freedom
  16. The Fighting Side of me
  17. Lonely Lubbock Lights
  18. East Bound and Down
  19. Breaker Breaker One Nine
  20. Off the Record
  21. The Orphans of the Brazos Band
  22. Reckless

