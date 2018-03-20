Live in Texas: Aaron Watson - Deep in the Heart of Texas - KBEC 1390

Join us on Thursday, March 21st at 7pm to hear this week’s Live In Texas album. This weeks album is Aaron Watson – Deep in the Heart of Texas!
Track Listing
- Love Makin’ Song
- Heyday Tonight
- Escept for Jessie
- Hearts Are Breaking Across Texas
- Rollercoaster Ride
- Angels & Outlaws
- San Angelo
- All American County Girl
- Bob Willis Is Still the King
- Grandad, Paw Paw, John Pop & Mr. Pete
- Barbed Wire Halo
- 3rd Gear & 17
- Wake Up & Smell the Coffee
- Unbelievably Beautiful
- Thanks for Freedom
- The Fighting Side of me
- Lonely Lubbock Lights
- East Bound and Down
- Breaker Breaker One Nine
- Off the Record
- The Orphans of the Brazos Band
- Reckless