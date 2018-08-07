KBEC's Live Auction - KBEC 1390

Tune in to KBEC this Saturday, August 11th at 8am to bid on some great, locally-donated, services and merchandise!

Here is a list of some of the companies that have donated!

Applebee’s – Waxahachie

Auto Tint & Design

Big & Rich BBQ / Custom Cooking

Big O Speedway

Brookside Landscaping / Tree Trimming

Buffalo Wild Wings

Burleson’s Honey

Capuano’s

Cancun’s – Waxahachie

Catfish Plantation

Chicken Express – Waxahachie

Chipotle

Choctaw Casino

Christian Bros

College Street Pub

Compton’s Carpet Cleaning & Restoration

Cotton Patch

Crafty Scrapper

Creations Baking Co

Cycle Town South

Dairy Queen – Waxahachie / Red Oak

Dallas Tortilla & Tamale Factory

Dickey’s BBQ

Domino’s Pizza

Dry Clean Super Center

Edible Arrangements

El Phoenix

Ellis County BBQ

Ellis County SPCA

Ennis News

Fantasy Carriages

Gypsy Salon & Spa

H&H Grocery

Hair Studio

Hampton Inn & Suites

IHOP – Waxahachie

Jerry’s Tires

Jimmy’s Wings & Burgers

KFC – Ennis

Lone Star Events & Tents

Marcos Pizza

McAlister’s Deli

Merry Toppins

MicroTex PC

Mill Creek Meat Co

MVP Haircuts

Ojeda’s Restaurant

Olive Garden

Papa Johns

Pearman Oil

Quickway Signs

Randy’s BBQ

Ryan’s Steak House

Showbiz Cinema

Smoothie Factory

Snuffers

Sonic – Waxahachie

Steak N Shake

Sticker Place

Texas Cryoworks & Wellness

Texplex

UPS Store

Vault Smokehouse

Waffle House

Walton’s Muffler, Brake & Total Car Care

Waxahachie Architectural Salvage

Waxahachie Autoplex

Waxahachie Country Club

Waxahachie Daily Light

Waxahachie Farmers Market

Waxahachie Sun

What’s Up Family Fun Park

Whitehouse Barber Shop

Wolverton Air

YMCA