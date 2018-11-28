Waxahachie Heart Project

Lemon Henry “Blind Lemon” Jefferson (September 24, 1893 – December 19, 1929)
- Country blues guitarist and vocalist.
- One of the founders of Texas blues
- Born on a farm in Coachman, TX, outside of Wortham
- “I Got A Brother In Waxahachie” from The Lightning Hopkins Brothers recording is credited to him
Ernest Dale Tubb (February 9, 1914 – September 6, 1984)
- born on a cotton farm near Crisp, in Ellis County, Texas (now a ghost town).
- “Waltz Across Texas” (1965)
- member of the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1965.
- inducted into the Texas Country Music Hall of Fame in 1999.
Raymond “Mike O’Daniel” (October 14,1944 –July 31 2006)
- Nashville Session Musician
- Played with the Levee Singers in Dallas
- 10 year consultant on motion pictures for dialect and mannerisms
- 20 year Broadcasting career at KBEC.
Ronald Monroe “Ronnie” Dawson (11 August 1939 – 30 September 2003)
- American rockabilly singer, guitarist and drummer, nicknamed The Blond Bomber
- Lived in Waxahachie and attended the Southern Bible Institute
- appeared regularly on the Big D Jamboree radio show in Dallas starting in 1956.
Kevin Strength ( drummer in waiting)- April 2,1962- TBD Mayor of Waxahachie, Texas 2018.
- Visionary
- Driver, Get It Done
- Lover of the City of Waxahachie and its citizens
Lecil Traborn in Sterrett, Texas (September 1, 1931 – April 12, 1999) stage name “Boxcar Willie”
- born in Sterrett, Texas ( Ellis County)
- inducted into the Grand Ole Opry as its 60th member in 1981
- 1980 album “King of the Road ‘ giving him his greatest chart success by reaching #5 in the UK pop charts
Sam “Lightning Hopkins” (1912-1982)
- Blues singer and guitarist with albums for over 20 different labels
- 1980 inductee into the Blue Hall of Fame
- Recorded in Waxahachie in 1955-62 with his brothers and Blind Melon Jefferson
- Inducted into the Houston Institute of Culture’s Texas Music Hall of Fame.
About Julie Ann Law
Julie Ann Law is a full time artist from Waxahachie, Texas. She has been painting murals and portraits/commissions for a living for 30 years. She’s also known as “The Painted Lady” in Texas.
Location of KBEC's Heart
The KBEC Heart is located at the entrance of Getzendaner Memorial Park in Waxahachie!
400 S Grand Ave
Waxahachie, Texas 75165
