GCC: September 6, 2017 - KBEC 1390

GCC: September 6, 2017

Photo courtesy of Serge Melki/Flickr

Sometimes you just need to get away. The backyard hammocks aren’t enough. The grass needs cutting, the gutters could use a good cleaning and the house looks like it was painted before the war; we’re talking Civil not the ones with numbers.  So why put in the work, let’s go fishin’. We may not even need bait, tackle or a boat. The Gulf Coast Cowboy hour is dedicated to putting the mind in a different state. We call this one “Gone Fishin”. Join the boats as they leave the dock at 7 pm CDT Wednesday night

 

Track Listing

  1. Girl With A Fishing Rod – Kelly Parkes
  2. Guitars and Fishing Poles – Steven Youngblood
  3. I Will Play For Gumbo – Jimmy Buffett
  4. Fishin’ You Were Here! – Lenore Troia
  5. Fishing  In The Milky Way – James White
  6. I Lobster But Never Flounder – John Reno & The HAlf- Fast Creekers
  7. Pontoon – Little Big Town
  8. My Johnson – Southern Drawl Band
  9. Redneck Yacht Club (live) – Thom Shepherd
  10. Shrimpin’ and Skimpin’ – Larry Joe Taylor
  11. Back Where I Came From (live) – Mac McAnally
  12. Everyday’s a Saturday – The Mango Men

