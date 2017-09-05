GCC: September 6, 2017 - KBEC 1390

Sometimes you just need to get away. The backyard hammocks aren’t enough. The grass needs cutting, the gutters could use a good cleaning and the house looks like it was painted before the war; we’re talking Civil not the ones with numbers. So why put in the work, let’s go fishin’. We may not even need bait, tackle or a boat. The Gulf Coast Cowboy hour is dedicated to putting the mind in a different state. We call this one “Gone Fishin”. Join the boats as they leave the dock at 7 pm CDT Wednesday night

