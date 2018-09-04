 GCC: September 5th, 2018 - KBEC 1390
Photo courtesy of Jorge Andrade/Flickr

When you live in the Lone Star state, it seems it is always on your mind. Whether you are trying to escape the Piney Woods, find your way out of the Hill Country or simply get tired of the tumbleweed in the Permian Basin, you know you always want to find a way to put the feet on the Padre Island sand. We are going to take you there during the Gulf Coast Cowboy hour on Wednesday night September 5th. Come join the beach party as we kick it off at 7 pm.

Track Listing

  1. Hello, Texas – Johnny Lee
  2. Port “A” Saturday Night – Jerry Diaz & Hanna’s Reef
  3. Corpus Christi Bay – Robert Earl Keen
  4. Una Mas Cerveza – Tommy Alverson
  5. Shrimp Boat Cowboy – Todd Sparks
  6. Capano Bay – Randy Rogers Band
  7. Parrotheads in Cowboy Boots – J. Michael Laferty
  8. Northeast Texas Women – Jerry Jeff Walker
  9. Backroads of Texas – The Bois d’Arcs
  10. Cheeseburger in Paradise – Jimmy Buffett
  11. Coastal Dreamin’ – John Friday
  12. Where the Gulf Meets the Ocean – John Frinzi
  13. Somewhere Between Texas and Mexico – Pat Green

Video Previews

