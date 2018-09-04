GCC: September 5th, 2018 - KBEC 1390

When you live in the Lone Star state, it seems it is always on your mind. Whether you are trying to escape the Piney Woods, find your way out of the Hill Country or simply get tired of the tumbleweed in the Permian Basin, you know you always want to find a way to put the feet on the Padre Island sand. We are going to take you there during the Gulf Coast Cowboy hour on Wednesday night September 5th. Come join the beach party as we kick it off at 7 pm.

Track Listing

Hello, Texas – Johnny Lee Port “A” Saturday Night – Jerry Diaz & Hanna’s Reef Corpus Christi Bay – Robert Earl Keen Una Mas Cerveza – Tommy Alverson Shrimp Boat Cowboy – Todd Sparks Capano Bay – Randy Rogers Band Parrotheads in Cowboy Boots – J. Michael Laferty Northeast Texas Women – Jerry Jeff Walker Backroads of Texas – The Bois d’Arcs Cheeseburger in Paradise – Jimmy Buffett Coastal Dreamin’ – John Friday Where the Gulf Meets the Ocean – John Frinzi Somewhere Between Texas and Mexico – Pat Green

Video Previews